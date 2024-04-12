Friday’s Headlines Are Still Unsafe
Traffic deaths are declining for those ensconced in thousands of pounds of steel. For the rest of us, not so much.
More from Streetsblog USA
Talking Headways Podcast: Women’s Transportation Seminar
Sara Stickler of WTS International on women’s expertise in transportation and opportunities for mentorship, leadership and education.
Don’t Call Thursday’s Headlines a Comeback
Transit ridership isn't all the way back yet, but it continues to climb after collapsing during COVID. Unfortunately, the financial effects of the pandemic on transit agencies still linger.
Long-Awaited Report Reveals Widespread Parking Crime by NYPD
The overdue report confirms years of Streetsblog reporting on placard abuse, illegal parking and enforcement failures by the police under two mayors.
Wednesday’s Headlines Go Small
Is the era of big-ass trucks over? It's too soon to tell, but for now, consumers are turning to more reasonably sized (and priced) vehicles.