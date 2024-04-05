Skip to Content
Today's Headlines

Friday’s Headlines Are a Double Whammy

A second federal judge ruled against a Biden administration rule requiring states to report their transportation emissions, siding with a group of red states that sued.

12:40 AM EDT on April 5, 2024

Photo: Joiseyshowaa, CC
  • Another federal judge ruled against the Biden administration rule requiring states to report their transportation emissions, but won't block it while the decision is under appeal. (Reuters)
  • The U.S. DOT is accepting applications for $7.5 billion in grants for large, complex infrastructure projects. (Smart Cities Dive)
  • A lack of protected bike lanes is the main barrier to biking for people who are interested but concerned about safety, according to a new Australian study. (Velo)
  • Cities should be taking advantage of e-bikes' growing popularity by studying usage patterns and integrating them into the broader transportation system. (Momentum)
  • Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton is backing a lawsuit that, if it delays Project Connect long enough, could allow the state legislature to kill Austin's transit expansion plan. (Chronicle)
  • Los Angeles secured $900 million in federal grants for transit projects ahead of the 2028 Summer Olympics. (NBC Los Angeles, Streetsblog LA)
  • Oakland has hired a former Atlanta transit official and transportation director as head of its DOT. (Oaklandside, Streetsblog SF)
  • Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis signed a transportation financing bill that also contains a provision stopping local government from implementing road diets. (Florida Politics)
  • Minnesota lawmakers are considering taking the troubled Southwest Light Rail project away from the Twin Cities' Met Council and putting it under the state DOT. (KSTP)
  • As project costs rise and revenue shrinks, bike lanes and transit are likely to lose out to major highway construction in Washington state. (The Urbanist)
  • A Washington state disability rights group is raising awareness of the challenges disabled non-drivers face navigating transit. (Next City)
  • A Charlotte hospitality tax could be used to revive a transit plan the state legislature essentially killed by not allowing a sales tax referendum. (Observer)
  • Just 10 Dallas streets account for more than half of severe car crashes. (WFAA)
  • Milwaukee's streetcar extension will start full operations on April 11. (CBS 58)
  • Phoenix is offering grants to help small businesses survive during light rail construction. (KTAR)
  • Raleigh is halting its red-light camera program because it's too time-consuming for staff to process violations. (Spectrum News)
  • A Seattle entrepreneur's new peer-to-peer bike rental company is like an Airbnb for bikes. (Seattle Bike Blog)

