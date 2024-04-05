Today's Headlines
Friday’s Headlines Are a Double Whammy
A second federal judge ruled against a Biden administration rule requiring states to report their transportation emissions, siding with a group of red states that sued.
Talking Headways Podcast: Culture Change in Cleveland
India Birdsong Terry of the Greater Cleveland Regional Transit Authority on leadership, hiring and culture change at Ohio's largest transit agency.
Eclipse Special: Bad Moon Rising for Transit Users Who Want to See the Show
The eclipse will bring darkness to a swath of the country — but also shed some light on how bad our transit it.
How Feds Can Help End Racially Biased Policing on the Roads
Policing is often seen as a state or local issue — but US DOT could play a huge role in encouraging better practices, a new report argues.
Thursday’s Headlines Are On the Up and Up
Traffic deaths remain alarmingly high at over 40,000 last year despite falling slightly from 2022, according to new FWHA data.