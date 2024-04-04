Today's Headlines
Thursday’s Headlines Are Down but Still Bad
Traffic deaths remain alarmingly high at over 40,000 last year despite falling slightly from 2022, according to new FWHA data.
How Feds Can Help End Racially Biased Policing on the Roads
Policing is often seen as a state or local issue — but US DOT could play a huge role in encouraging better practices, a new report argues.
Wednesday’s Headlines Say the Car Loans Are Too Damn High
Hey automakers, let's put some more small cars for sale in the U.S., OK?
Latest Pedestrian and Cyclist Fatality Stats Are Deadly Déja-Vu
America's minuscule dip in overall deaths is being offset by record-setting fatalities among the most vulnerable.
Tuesday’s Headlines Running on Empty
Empty, often blighted parking lots are the scourge of American cities, reports the Washington Post.