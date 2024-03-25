Skip to Content
Today's Headlines

Monday’s Headlines Lash Back

The backlash against car-free and low-traffic zones usually turns into frontlash (?) once residents see the health and safety benefits, according to Wired.

12:01 AM EDT on March 25, 2024

Transport for London|

London has 85 low-traffic neighborhoods (LTN) that prioritize cycling and walking over driving. As shown in this photo, LTNs often feature narrowed roadways for motor vehicles, widened sidewalks for pedestrians and outdoor eating, prohibitions on through motor-vehicle traffic, reduced speed limits, and traffic-calming devices such as speed humps and raised crosswalks. Photo: Transport for London.

  • Efforts to limit or ban cars in cities usually result in massive backlash, but once it's done, most people love living in a place that's safer and has cleaner air. One key to mitigating opposition is to involve residents at every step. (Wired)
  • Shockingly, Republican senators are opposed to the Biden administration's plan to raise taxes on the oil and gas industry. (Center Square)
  • NPR's TED Radio Hour interviewed urban planner Jeff Speck about how cities can become more walkable.
  • One obstacle to building transit projects efficiently in countries like the U.S. is a lack of in-house knowledge, forcing agencies to rely on expensive consultants, writes Reece Martin.
  • Fights over parking are really more about housing and development, author Henry Grabar told Commonwealth Beacon.
  • Colorado legislators are looking at eliminating minimum parking requirements as a way to spur more housing construction. (Fox 31)
  • A California bill would set up a November 2026 referendum on raising taxes to fund Bay Area transit. (Smart Cities Dive)
  • Philadelphia Mayor Cherelle Parker signed an executive order recommitting the city to Vision Zero. (NBC Philadelphia)
  • Houston Mayor John Whitmire, though, is de-emphasizing Vision Zero. (Houston Public Media)
  • Los Angeles released an $8 million plan to add bike lanes and pedestrian safety features to Hollywood Boulevard, home of the Hollywood Walk of Fame. (LAist)
  • After the city and other organizations pledged $450,000 in funding, Cincinnati's Red Bike bikeshare is staying open, for now. (WCPO)
  • Minnesotans with disabilities are worried about Uber and Lyft leaving after the Minneapolis city council passed legislation setting minimum pay for ride-hail drivers. (Star Tribune)
  • New Orleans is now conducting testing on a streetcar line that's been out of service since a 2019 hotel collapse. (WGNO)
  • Bloomington is seeking a $35 million federal grant for a new transit center. (Indiana Public Media)
  • Fort Worth Bike Sharing unveiled a set of 13 bikes painted by local artist Gerald Bell. (FTW Today)

