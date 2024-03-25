Monday’s Headlines Lash Back
The backlash against car-free and low-traffic zones usually turns into frontlash (?) once residents see the health and safety benefits, according to Wired.
Stay in touch
Sign up for our free newsletter
More from Streetsblog USA
Study: How Car Ownership is Keeping Americans From Financial Stability
As car costs continue to surge, American drivers are taking drastic measures to stay on the road — with troubling societal implications.
What Indianapolis’ BRT Mess Reveals About the Troubling Power of ‘State Preemption’ in Transportation
What happens when state legislatures try to stop sustainable transportation projects that city dwellers badly want? Indianapolis provides a troubling case study.
Friday’s Headlines Are Plugged In
The Biden administration finalized regulations tightening tailpipe emissions, which will force automakers to sell far more electric and hybrid vehicles instead of gas-powered models.
The Biggest Wins — And Disappointments — From the ‘Reconnecting Communities’ Grants
"Until we overhaul our transportation system to redirect the majority of funding into community-oriented infrastructure investments, we will keep failing to meet our equity, climate, and maintenance goals."