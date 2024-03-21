Thursday’s Headlines Burn Rubber

Today's Headlines
The rate at which electric vehicles run through tires might be good for the tire business, but most of the world already has too much particle pollution.
The Dynamically Priced City
How can dynamic pricing make our cities better, beyond tolling drivers?
Wednesday’s Headlines Don’t Feel the Need for Speed
Route Fifty writes about why Vision Zero hasn't taken hold in the U.S. (car culture), and Governing writes about why rural Republicans oppose transit (also car culture).
Is Automated Enforcement Making U.S. Cities Safer or Just Raising Revenue?
Cities should treat automated enforcement as a temporary tool as they build out holistically safe places.
Commentary: The West Portal Tragedy and the Unfathomable Cost of Motordom
Unrestricted driving, wide forgiving roads, little to no physical infrastructure to force speed reductions, and no real police enforcement—this is the predictable and inevitable result.