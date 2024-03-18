Today's Headlines
Monday’s Headlines Drink Your Milkshake
How does a president end wasteful subsidies for the highly profitable fossil fuel industry? Many have tried, but none have succeeded, including Joe Biden.
How — and Why — To Start a Neighborhood E-Bike Library
American advocates are loaning out e-bikes to their neighbors — and creating flocks of new riders.
What Urbanists’ Doug Burgum Lovefest Reveals About the ‘Why’ Behind Our Advocacy
I am far less interested in talking about Gov. Doug Burgum's politics than talking about his values, and how those values shape his urbanism, and thus the actual lives of the people he governs.
‘Transit Hardship’: Report Shows Why Fair Fares Must Be Expanded to More Workers
A new report on transit fares has found that more than one-in-five moderate-income residents is “affordability hardship.”
Friday’s Headlines, Land Ho!
Transit agencies own a bunch of land, and some say they should sell it for housing to create more ridership.