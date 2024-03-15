Today's Headlines
Friday’s Headlines, Land Ho!
Transit agencies own a bunch of land, and they should sell it for housing to create more ridership.
Talking Headways Podcast: Segways Are NOT Ridiculous!
"Our mindset is still so stuck in automobile culture — and the inertia of our automobile culture is just massive."
Mixed Reviews for ‘Reconnecting Communities’ Grants
The Biden Administration funded some very worthy projects, but there were also a few head-scratchers in there.
Thursday’s Headlines Are on Candid Camera
More cities are using a proven, effective method of catching speeders — cameras — but at the same time cities are now shying away from automated red-light enforcement.
How Cities Get Free Bike and Bus Upgrades from Developers
L.A. City could shift current resources that today go to widening streets — and instead upgrade sidewalks, bus stops, and bike lanes — especially when new development pays for it.