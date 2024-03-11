Today's Headlines
Business Is Booming for Monday’s Headlines
Business owners often fret when a bike lane is installed nearby, especially if it involves removing parking. But they shouldn't.
Find Out How Much Your State Would Benefit From Cutting Car Travel
A new calculator demonstrates the power of VMT reduction in just a few clicks — and helps advocates fight for policies to make it possible.
Friday’s Headlines Gotta Keep ‘Em Separated
Want more people to bike and fewer people to drive? Give cyclists protected bike lanes.
Commentary: The Street Fight Over SUVs in Paris
What are the implications for San Francisco and other cities around the world?
Calif. Claims Adding Miles of New Lanes to a Freeway Is… Not Expanding the Freeway
Metro claims "no [710 Freeway] expansion whatsoever" — and, at the same time, Metro says they won't rule out demolishing homes.