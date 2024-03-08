Skip to Content
Streetsblog USA home
Streetsblog USA home
Log In
Today's Headlines

Friday’s Headlines Gotta Keep ‘Em Separated

Want more people to bike and fewer people to drive? Give cyclists protected bike lanes.

12:52 AM EST on March 8, 2024

Robin Stallings|

Sevilla, Spain continues to expand its network of protected bike lanes, which reached 185km in by early 2022. The engineering design of Sevilla’s cycle tracks is continually being improved to increase safety and reduce stress. Photo: Robin Stallings

  • A study out of Cambridge, Massachusetts found that separated bike lanes significantly increase the number of cyclists and reduce driving. (Momentum Mag)
  • Joe Biden made the bipartisan infrastructure law a major part of his State of the Union address. (CBS News)
  • A proposed Federal Highway Administration rule would require states to incorporate vulnerable users like cyclists and pedestrians into their road safety plans (Smart Cities Dive), a step that's supported by one transportation expert at Traffic Technology Today, but Streetsblog's Kea Wilson says is not enough.
  • By a nearly two-to-one margin, Los Angeles voters supported Measure HLA, which will force the city to follow through on complete streets plans during road projects. (L.A. Times)
  • Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey continues to buy into Uber and Lyft's threats that they'll leave the city if the council enacts a minimum wage for ride-hailing drivers. (Star Tribune)
  • Washington state is siding with trees over parking. (The Urbanist)
  • Tucson officials seem likely to keep their transit system fare-free. (Arizona Daily Star)
  • NBC Washington shows how Alexandria, Virginia achieved Vision Zero.
  • Arlington, Virginia is experimenting with hardened centerlines that protect pedestrians by forcing drivers to move more slowly when they turn left. (ARLnow)
  • Baton Rouge bikeshare Tandem Mobility is offering free rides this weekend. (brproud)
  • The Riverfront Times reports that a St. Louis Target with the worst parking lot in America is up for sale.

Stay in touch

Sign up for our free newsletter

More from Streetsblog USA

Talking Headways

Talking Headways Podcast: Public Sentiment and Public Transit

Adelee Le Grandand Scott Wilkinson chat about how transit agencies can get a better handle on how riders and non-riders alike feel about their service.

March 7, 2024
Today's Headlines

Thursday’s Headlines Mean Less Than Zero

As cities continue to replace diesel buses with zero-emissions models, fuel cell-powered buses are becoming more popular than their battery-electric counterparts.

March 7, 2024
Bus Stops

How To Find America’s Missing Bus Shelters

America is full of sorry bus stops — but advocates and agencies don't always know exactly how many need some TLC. A new study used the power of AI to fill that gap.

March 7, 2024
Streetsblog Los Angelessafe streets

L.A. Voters Mandate City Implement Sustainable Transportation Improvements Whenever It Repaves

Measure HLA is a clear mandate for change in the way L.A. designs its streets - voters want city streets to be safer for all road users.

March 6, 2024
See all posts