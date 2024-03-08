Today's Headlines
Friday’s Headlines Gotta Keep ‘Em Separated
Want more people to bike and fewer people to drive? Give cyclists protected bike lanes.
Talking Headways Podcast: Public Sentiment and Public Transit
Adelee Le Grandand Scott Wilkinson chat about how transit agencies can get a better handle on how riders and non-riders alike feel about their service.
Thursday’s Headlines Mean Less Than Zero
As cities continue to replace diesel buses with zero-emissions models, fuel cell-powered buses are becoming more popular than their battery-electric counterparts.
How To Find America’s Missing Bus Shelters
America is full of sorry bus stops — but advocates and agencies don't always know exactly how many need some TLC. A new study used the power of AI to fill that gap.
L.A. Voters Mandate City Implement Sustainable Transportation Improvements Whenever It Repaves
Measure HLA is a clear mandate for change in the way L.A. designs its streets - voters want city streets to be safer for all road users.