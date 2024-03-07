Skip to Content
Streetsblog USA home
Streetsblog USA home
Log In
Today's Headlines

Thursday’s Headlines Mean Less Than Zero

As cities continue to replace diesel buses with zero-emissions models, fuel cell-powered buses are becoming more popular than their battery-electric counterparts.

12:38 AM EST on March 7, 2024

Eric Wheeler, Metro Transit, CC
  • More than 6,100 zero-emissions buses were on the road or on order in 2023, up 12 percent from the previous year. (Smart Cities Dive)
  • The Biden administration is looking into using Tesla-style chargers, which have been adopted by many automakers, as it seeks to build out a national network. (Route Fifty)
  • New York Gov. Kathy Hoschul is deploying 1,000 state police and National Guard soldiers to patrol the New York City subway. (NY Times, Streetsblog NYC)
  • Memphis is the third-most dangerous city for cyclists and pedestrians in the U.S., and congressman Steve Cohen writes in the Commercial Appeal that he's working with the federal government and the city on complete streets.
  • Construction on bike infrastructure in New Orleans has been slow in the five years since a driver there killed two cyclists and injured nine more. (Axios)
  • CalBike supports a state bill requiring speed governors on new vehicles.
  • Tampa is relaunching a lottery-style voucher program that offers up to $3,000 to purchase a new e-bike. (WTSP)
  • Louisville's first high injury network map will help officials determine where safety improvements are needed the most. (Louisville Public Media)
  • Two Austin transit advocates wrote in support of light rail as an economic driver. (American-Statesman)
  • Homeless people in Washington state receive 41 percent of jaywalking tickets despite making up just 0.4 percent of the population. (Seattle Times)
  • The Seattle DOT is considering allowing shared bikes and scooters into city parks. (The Urbanist)
  • Worried about wear and tear from commuting or your bike getting stolen? Buy a beater. (Momentum)

Read More:

Stay in touch

Sign up for our free newsletter

More from Streetsblog USA

Bus Stops

How Tech Can Find America’s Missing Bus Shelters

America is full of sorry bus stops — but advocates and agencies don't always know exactly how many need some TLC. A new study used the power of AI to fill that gap.

March 7, 2024
Distracted Driving

The Inconvenient Truth Behind the Pandemic Rise in Distracted Driving

New data shows we're struggling to curb distraction while driving. Is it time to talk about curbing driving instead?

March 6, 2024
Today's Headlines

Wednesday’s Headlines Wonder, Where Have You Gone, Amtrak Joe?

As president, Joe Biden has boosted rail and transit spending, but not nearly as much as some supporters hoped, and roads still reign supreme.

March 6, 2024
Streetsblog San FranciscoRail

An Update on California’s High-Speed Rail Project

Diridon Station, Salesforce Transit Center, the Portal tunnel, Caltrain electrification—SPUR hosts a panel about all the connections and projects that will together make up the Bay Area's future rail system.

March 6, 2024
See all posts