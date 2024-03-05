Today's Headlines
Tuesday’s Headlines Look for a Home
The federal government could help families save money by providing more funding for housing near transit.
All The Ways That Cars Harm Our Communities (Well, Almost All…)
A new study seeks to quantify everything car culture costs us. Yet there are still more ways that auto-centrism hurts us all.
Understanding Car Culture ‘Denialism’ Can Help Safety Advocates Respond
Opponents of change sow confusion with fake experts, logical fallacies, impossible expectations (moving goalposts), conspiracy theories, and selectivity (cherry picking). We can fight back.
PROWAG Can Make Cities More Accessible — So Here’s What You Need to Know
America has waited more than 12 years for the Public Right-of-Way Accessibility Guidelines to be implemented. Here's why they matter.
Monday’s Headlines Don’t Throw Money at Roads
States are flush with cash from the bipartisan infrastructure bill, but they've opted to spend most of it on roads and bridges, and very little on transit.