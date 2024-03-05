Skip to Content
Streetsblog USA home
Streetsblog USA home
Log In
Today's Headlines

Tuesday’s Headlines Look for a Home

The federal government could help families save money by providing more funding for housing near transit.

12:01 AM EST on March 5, 2024

David Wilson |

A transit-oriented development in Plano, Texas.

  • Yonah Freemark writes that the federal government can help alleviate the rising cost of living by funding transit-oriented development, allowing people to spend less money on cars. (Urban Institute, Streetsblog)
  • Cities should be funding bike- and scooter-shares and integrating them into their transit systems, advocates say. (Government Technology)
  • While business owners are often skeptical of bike lanes or anything that removes parking, a University of Washington study found that Vision Zero projects in Seattle had no impact on nearby businesses' bottom lines. (Hoodline)
  • Atlanta Magazine dives deep into the division surrounding transit along the Beltline, an abandoned railroad turned walking and biking trail surrounding the city.
  • Maryland's Purple Line has been delayed eight months and is $425 million over budget. (Maryland Matters)
  • It's no wonder Pennsylvania Lt. Gov. Austin Davis is a staunch transit advocate — he's the son of a Pittsburgh bus driver. (Union Progress)
  • L.A. Metro rides are free today as California voters go to the polls for the presidential primaries. (Los Angeles Times)
  • Work started Monday on reopening a Charlotte bus-only lane. (WSOC)
  • A Philadelphia study found that thousands of drivers are parking in bus lanes and blocking access for riders in wheelchairs. (CBS News)
  • Dallas is expanding the streetcar's operating hours. (City News)
  • Tucson transit has been fare-free for four years, but the city is now considering charging again to ride the streetcar and express buses. (Arizona Luminaria)
  • Now cyclists can honk at drivers just like other drivers do. (Clean Technica)

Read More:

Stay in touch

Sign up for our free newsletter

More from Streetsblog USA

Car culture

All The Ways That Cars Harm Our Communities (Well, Almost All…)

A new study seeks to quantify everything car culture costs us. Yet there are still more ways that auto-centrism hurts us all.

March 5, 2024
Promoted ArchivesClimate Change

Understanding Car Culture ‘Denialism’ Can Help Safety Advocates Respond

Opponents of change sow confusion with fake experts, logical fallacies, impossible expectations (moving goalposts), conspiracy theories, and selectivity (cherry picking). We can fight back.

March 4, 2024
Accessibility

PROWAG Can Make Cities More Accessible — So Here’s What You Need to Know

America has waited more than 12 years for the Public Right-of-Way Accessibility Guidelines to be implemented. Here's why they matter.

March 4, 2024
Today's Headlines

Monday’s Headlines Don’t Throw Money at Roads

States are flush with cash from the bipartisan infrastructure bill, but they've opted to spend most of it on roads and bridges, and very little on transit.

March 4, 2024
See all posts