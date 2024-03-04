Skip to Content
Today's Headlines

Monday’s Headlines Don’t Throw Money at Roads

States are flush with cash from the bipartisan infrastructure bill, but they've opted to spend most of it on roads and bridges, and very little on transit.

12:01 AM EST on March 4, 2024

ITB495, CC|

Construction on I-69 in Indiana.

  • States have spent more than half the funding they received from the Bipartisan Infrastructure bill — about $70 billion — on roads, and only a fifth on transit (The Guardian, Streetsblog USA). Transportation for America called the road spending a "climate time bomb."
  • But the Biden administration did award $10 billion from the infrastructure bill to transit agencies, which is a 30 percent increase over what they'd normally receive under the existing funding formula. (E&E News)
  • A new government report found that Uber and Lyft don't keep adequate data on sexual and physical assaults, even as the ride-hailing companies face multiple lawsuits. (Smart Cities Dive)
  • Oil companies are fighting back against California cities that are banning new gas stations. (Grist)
  • The cost estimate for the Twin Cities' Bottineau Blue Line has ballooned to nearly $3 billion. (CCX Media)
  • Self-described "Broad Street Bullies" are taking over Richmond streets on bikes to get people talking about safety, even if it means they're seen as the bad guys. (Axios)
  • Tampa's streetcar is the most efficient in the U.S. in terms of dollars per rider, according to the conservative Cato Institute. (That's So Tampa)
  • Drivers killed 24 pedestrians in Raleigh last year. (Indy Week)
  • Alexandria, Virginia joined the short list of U.S. cities that have actually achieved Vision Zero. (Washingtonian)
  • Hoboken got to Vision Zero in part by removing parking spaces. (Washington Post)
  • Philadelphia's Indego bikeshare is considering reinstating a single-ride option it previously eliminated due to bike thefts. (Billy Penn)
  • Several Baltimore mayoral candidates want to stop building bike lanes or even remove ones that already exist. (Fox 45)
  • In Lubbock, you can get arrested for not walking on the sidewalk. (Everything Lubbock)
  • A new bus rapid transit line in Rio de Janeiro is expected to serve 250,000 people a day. (Transport Matters)
  • Toronto and Hamilton are two Canadian cities that are investing heavily in bike infrastructure. (National Observer)

Read More:

Understanding Car Culture ‘Denialism’ Can Help Safety Advocates Respond

Opponents of change sow confusion with fake experts, logical fallacies, impossible expectations (moving goalposts), conspiracy theories, and selectivity (cherry picking). We can fight back.

March 4, 2024
Accessibility

PROWAG Can Make Cities More Accessible — So Here’s What You Need to Know

America has waited more than 12 years for the Public Right-of-Way Accessibility Guidelines to be implemented. Here's why they matter.

March 4, 2024
Impaired Driving

Experts Urge Feds To Get Impaired Driving Tech Right — And They Need Your Help

A new vehicle safety tech requirement could save 10,000+ lives a year, a new working group says – but only if we implement it in a thoughtful way that wins public acceptance.

March 4, 2024
NYC Debuts Public E-Bike Charging for Delivery Workers

Finally, they’re taking charge! The city’s first public e-bike charging station opened in Cooper Square on Thursday — the start of an overdue six-month pilot that is part of a “Charge Safe Ride Safe Action Plan” for delivery workers that Mayor Adams announced last year.

March 1, 2024
