Today's Headlines
Thursday’s Headlines Walk on By
Pedestrian deaths declined slightly in the first half of 2023, but remain too high with drivers on pace to kill nearly 7,000 pedestrians.
How the Next Generation of Mobility Justice Leaders Are Fighting For Transportation Equity
... and what they wish other transportation advocates knew about their work.
Wednesday’s Headlines Escalated Quickly
There's no question that building more bike lanes encourages more people to bike. But how you sell the public on them matters.
Tuesday’s Headlines Are Distracted
Distracted driving rose 20 percent during the pandemic, with U.S. drivers using their phones during 58 percent of trips, according to data collected for insurance companies.