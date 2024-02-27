Skip to Content
Today's Headlines

Tuesday’s Headlines Are Distracted

Distracted driving rose 20% during the pandemic, with U.S. drivers using their phones during 58% half of trips, according to data collected for insurance companies.

12:34 AM EST on February 27, 2024

  • American drivers use their phones while behind the wheel more often than Europeans, according to data gathered by a contractor for insurance companies, which helps explain the growing disparity in traffic deaths between the U.S. and Europe. (Vox)
  • Electric vehicle sales haven't taken off as expected, due to their high cost, a lack of charging infrastructure and public confusion about tax credits. (CNN)
  • Adding trees and water features to parking lots and using cooler materials than asphalt can mitigate the urban heat island effect. (Arch Daily)
  • The battle lines are drawn in Los Angeles over a proposed $500 million gondola to carry fans to Dodger stadium. Supporters say it will get people out of their cars, while critics claim in will gentrify Chinatown and enrich the parking lot owner pushing the project. (L.A. Times)
  • It looks like White Sox owner Jerry Reinsdorf wants to redevelop parking lots around what could become a new South Loop stadium. (Chicago Sun-Times)
  • The husband of a diplomat who was killed while biking is calling for stiffer penalties for drivers who kill cyclists. (Maryland Matters)
  • In the Twin Cities a train's middle car is known as the "party car," and Metro Transit may get rid of them in hopes that riders will stop smoking or breaking other rules. (MinnPost)
  • Mesa Mayor John Giles is pushing to make the city a stop on a new Amtrak line. (AZCentral)
  • Austin is at the leading edge of a shift in shared micromobility toward e-bikes. (Government Technology)
  • Cleveland is looking to build a protected bike path along a popular downtown commuting route. (Spectrum News)
  • A Kansas City streetcar extension is set to break ground Friday. (Fox 4)
  • Rhode Island's transit agency is dealing with a bus driver shortage by raising wages. (Providence Journal)
  • Induced demand applies to bikes, too, as London is finding out, and the increasing number of cyclists has led to a backlash. (CityLab)

Read More:

