Today's Headlines
Tuesday’s Headlines Are Distracted
Distracted driving rose 20% during the pandemic, with U.S. drivers using their phones during 58% half of trips, according to data collected for insurance companies.
Pedestrian Deaths Are Down — But Are Still Higher Than Pre-Pandemic
Don't pop the Champagne just yet.
Monday’s Headlines Like Stadiums Without Parking
The lack of parking at Kansas City's new soccer stadium is a feature, not a bug. Plus other news.
Should Communities That Suppress Housing Lose Their Road Funding?
A Colorado bill would require sprawling cities to take action to increase their affordable housing supply before they collect money to build more roads — and some want to take it national.
Why ‘Safe Systems’ Are Not Enough to End Road Violence
Two years into the National Roadway Safety Strategy, why hasn't America made more progress towards Vision Zero?