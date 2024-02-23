Skip to Content
Friday’s Headlines Are So Fresh and So Clean

The only thing Americans love more than a car is a clean car.

12:01 AM EST on February 23, 2024

  • Why are cities suddenly awash in car washes? Combine Americans' love for their cars with an opportunity spotted by private equity. (City Lab)
  • The bipartisan infrastructure could lead to more greenhouse gas emissions because it has too much flexibility for states to use the money to build more highways. (Smart Cities Dive)
  • The Federation of American Scientists argues that federal highway funds should be predicated on inclusionary zoning policies. Similarly, a Colorado bill would withhold state funding unless local governments agree to build more housing near transit (Sun).
  • The Biden administration's "America First" rules are slowing down construction on important infrastructure, because domestic industries were unprepared for the mandate. (Route Fifty)
  • More cities are turning to automated traffic enforcement cameras as their roads become more deadly. (KQED)
  • You heard it here first: More bike lanes means more biking. (Global Cycling Network)
  • The Los Angeles Times editorial board denounced the local firefighter's union on Measure HLA.
  • KUT makes a last-ditch effort to alert people that I-35 through Austin is about to widened to 22 lanes.
  • Louisville's long-awaited 9th Street complete streets project is back on track. (Courier-Journal)
  • Grand Rapids is converting parking lots into community gardens. (Crain's)
  • Rather than deal with a bunch of drunk college kids behind the wheel, Miami Beach is considering closing all the city-owned parking lots and garages during spring break. (Herald)
  • Pity this poor F-150 driver who was fined $1,500 for speeding in a Vancouver bus lane. (Sun)
  • Canada's environmental minister incited a culture war by telling the truth. (National Observer)
  • Dr. Strangedriver, Or How I Learned to Love the 20 mph Speed Limit. (The Guardian)

