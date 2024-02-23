Today's Headlines
Friday’s Headlines Are So Fresh and So Clean
The only thing Americans love more than a car is a clean car.
Talking Headways Podcast: The Annual Yonah Freemark Show, Part II
This week, let's talk about transit funding in general and the Roosevelt Boulevard subway in Philadelphia, specifically.
State DOTs Spend Even More Money on Highway Expansions Than We Thought
Advocates knew states would go on a highway widening binge when the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law passed — but they didn't know it would be quite this bad.
Thursday’s Headlines Breathe Freely
If every driver started buying electric vehicles powered by clean energy, it would prevent millions of respiratory illnesses. But the market has slowed down significantly.