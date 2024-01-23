Skip to Content
Today's Headlines

Tuesday’s Headlines Need Money

Transit agencies are struggling in the post-pandemic era as temporary COVID cash runs out, but one congressman has a solution.

12:22 AM EST on January 23, 2024

U.S. Congress|

U.S. Rep. Hank Johnson (D-Ga.)

  • A bill sponsored by U.S. Rep. Hank Johnson (D-Ga.) would provide much-needed federal operating funds for transit agencies that would not only close budget gaps, but allow agencies to increase service.
  • Amtrak is one step closer to getting new Acela trains that go slightly faster than their predecessors (New York Times). Also from The Times: The new Acela trains are part of a trend in the U.S. and Europe toward travel by high-speed and overnight rail.
  • California transit officials are pushing back against a bill that would consolidate the Bay Area's 27 agencies. (Governing)
  • Nashville Mayor Freddie O'Connell signed an extension of the city's Green and Complete Streets policy. (Scene)
  • Boston Mayor Michelle Wu wants to extend a fare-free bus pilot and extend it citywide. (Commonwealth Beacon)
  • The Massachusetts Bay Transportation Authority's budget deficit is projected to rise to $1 billion in five years. (Boston Herald)
  • The cost estimate for Seattle's City Center Connector streetcar has risen to $410 million. (The Urbanist)
  • Maryland has committed $150 million to avoiding D.C. Metro service cuts. Will Virginia follow suit? (DCist)
  • Pittsburgh Regional Transit is cutting service on 23 bus routes. (Post-Gazette)
  • Kansas City's transit agency is considering restoring bus fares to fill a $15 million budget gap, but doing so would reduce ridership, and it would cost millions to install fare collection equipment on buses. (KCUR)
  • Tampa's Vision Zero program won national recognition for its use of federal infrastructure grants. (Free Press)
  • Parking is generally viewed as a problem in downtown Charleston, but a quarter of spaces are usually empty at any given time. (City Paper)
  • Streetsblog editor Gersh Kuntzman isn't the only vigilante out there. A self-proclaimed "ethical bike thief" in Toronto is stealing back stolen bike-share bikes and returning them to their designated location. (Momentum Mag)

