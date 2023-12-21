Skip to Content
Today's Headlines

Thursday’s Headlines Wait Outside

As intercity bus companies like Greyhound sell off their valuable downtown stations, riders are being hung out to dry.

12:01 AM EST on December 21, 2023

Photo: Kyle Howeth|

Greyhound stations like these are becoming an increasingly rare species.

  • Intercity bus stations are closing because operators like Greyhound are selling the valuable real estate to investors, leaving passengers to wait on the curb or in stations on the outskirts of town (CNN). It's a topic Streetsblog explored last month.
  • The Federal Highway Administration's new "road Bible" isn't revolutionary, but it does offer traffic engineers additional flexibility to design safer streets — if they'll take it. (Streetsblog, Smart Cities Dive)
  • Transit agencies are in the midst of a sweeping and historic shift to zero-emissions buses. (Metro)
  • Velo has a lot of ideas that would save more pedestrians' lives than requiring a license to ride an e-bike.
  • The problem with microtransit is that it requires massive subsidies that only grow as more people use it — unlike fixed-route transit, the system never gets more efficient, writes David Zipper. (CityLab)
  • The acting director of the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration is stepping down. (Smart Cities Dive)
  • A reminder that the auto industry basically invented jaywalking to clear the streets for cars. (Yahoo)
  • Environmental advocates are protesting the Florida DOT's decision to turn down $320 million in federal funding to reduce tailpipe emissions. (WLRN)
  • The Port of Long Beach is developing a freight rail extension all the way to the docks that will take lots of trucks off the road. (longbeachize)
  • Axios profiled Metro Transit's police chief, who has significantly reduced crime at Twin Cities light rail stations.
  • A journalist and transit advocate calls for the Utah Transit Authority to do more to protect bus drivers from violence. (Salt Lake Tribune)
  • Despite its most successful year ever, Cincinnati's Red Bike bikeshare is temporarily shutting down in January after losing a key sponsor. (WVXU)
  • Las Vegas transit riders can now simply tap their cards to pay fare. (Smart Cities World)
  • The L.A. Metro is offering free rides on Christmas Eve and New Year's Eve. (KTLA)

