Monday’s Headlines Are a Crash Course
The global cost of driving in both lives and money is staggering, and the U.S. is among the worst offenders, according to a new WHO report.
New York City Continues Battle To Set Its Own Speed Limits
Reminder: last year, despite the support of Gov. Hochul, the state Senate, Mayor Adams and the City Council, Assembly Speaker Carl Heastie (D-Bronx) refused to allow the lower house to vote on the bill.
Feds’ Proposed Impaired Driving Rule is a Bigger Deal Than You Think
But can in-car tech make it past the gauntlet of regulatory hurdles and culture wars ahead?
Take A Virtual Ride On Chicago’s Newest Protected Bike Lane
The project appears to be pretty much finished, but I'm double checking that no additional concrete, flexi-posts, or paint are planned.
Baby, Friday’s Headlines Can Drive My Car
Tesla's Autopilot recall is too little, too late, and GM's robotaxi subsidiary Cruise fired nine executives after its own safety probe.