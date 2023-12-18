Skip to Content
Streetsblog USA home
Streetsblog USA
Log In
Today's Headlines

Monday’s Headlines Are a Crash Course

The global cost of driving in both lives and money is staggering, and the U.S. is among the worst offenders, according to a new WHO report.

12:01 AM EST on December 18, 2023

Charles Edward Miller|

Reminder: Roads will be crowded and drivers will be drunk for the next few days.

  • Drivers killed 1.2 million people worldwide in 2021, costing the global economy $1.8 trillion, according to a World Health Organization report. The UN failed to meet its goal of cutting traffic deaths in half by 2020, instead settling for just a 5 percent reduction. (Jalopnik)
  • Digital platforms that integrate multiple modes of transportation make green travel easer and nudge users away from cars. (The City Fix)
  • A new Biden administration policy requires federal employees to avoid flying in favor of rail when possible, and to take local transit or walk/bike when traveling. (Government Executive)
  • Sen. Brian Schatz (D-Hawaii) has introduced a new and improved version of his Build More Housing Near Transit Act with Rep. Scott Peters (D-Calif.). (Niskanen Center)
  • More on the Biden Bucks going to safer-streets projects in hundreds of communities across the country, including Minneapolis (MPR), Dallas (Morning News) and Hawaii (Maui News)
  • Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg visited Georgia to celebrate new funding for railroad crossing improvements and passenger rail service between Atlanta and Savannah. (WTOC)
  • Plans for a new hockey and basketball arena in Northern Virginia have critics wondering how fans will get there with limited Metro service and potential transit cuts looming. (Washington Post)
  • A bill in the Pennsylvania legislature would allow Philadelphia to expand automated traffic enforcement cameras beyond Roosevelt Boulevard (WHYY). But the legislature has so far ignored transit agency SEPTA's request for $190 million in funding (Philly Voice).
  • Seattle is going to have to return a $7 million federal grant city officials have waffled on for too long. (The Urbanist)
  • Atlanta is considering a $1 million proposal to offer residents refunds when they buy e-bikes. (AJC)
  • Chattanooga is adding e-scooters to its bikeshare fleet. (Times Free Press)
  • Monterey County, California, recently opened its 12th "traffic garden" to teach children how to navigate streets safely. (King City Rustler)
  • Giuseppe Grezzi revolutionized transportation in Valencia, Spain, by lowering speed limits, pedestrianizing parts of the city, adding bike lanes and beefing up transit service. (Domus)
  • Euro Cities interviewed Amsterdam bike mayor Katelijne Boerma.

Read More:

Stay in touch

Sign up for our free newsletter

More from Streetsblog USA

Streetsblog New York CityPromoted

New York City Continues Battle To Set Its Own Speed Limits

Reminder: last year, despite the support of Gov. Hochul, the state Senate, Mayor Adams and the City Council, Assembly Speaker Carl Heastie (D-Bronx) refused to allow the lower house to vote on the bill.

December 18, 2023
Impaired Driving

Feds’ Proposed Impaired Driving Rule is a Bigger Deal Than You Think

But can in-car tech make it past the gauntlet of regulatory hurdles and culture wars ahead?

December 18, 2023
Streetsblog ChicagoBicycling

Take A Virtual Ride On Chicago’s Newest Protected Bike Lane

The project appears to be pretty much finished, but I'm double checking that no additional concrete, flexi-posts, or paint are planned.

December 15, 2023
Today's Headlines

Baby, Friday’s Headlines Can Drive My Car

Tesla's Autopilot recall is too little, too late, and GM's robotaxi subsidiary Cruise fired nine executives after its own safety probe.

December 15, 2023
See all posts