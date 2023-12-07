Today's Headlines
Thursday’s Headlines’ Future Looks Bright
Amtrak Joe continues to make big strides on rail, although it's lagging behind on EV chargers.
Car Noise Pollution is Worse in Redlined Neighborhoods — And Not Just for Humans
Transportation noise pollution can wreak havoc on wildlife populations, too — and that can have a devastating effect on their human neighbors.
Oakland Calif. Mayor Makes New Promise About Safety
Mayor Thao Tweets "It's time to reach a critical juncture where tragedies don’t catalyze improvements." But when and how will we know if the city has really reached that point and is serious about safety for all road users?
Wednesday’s Headlines Envy Europe
Could the EU keep U.S. megacars off their streets?
Tuesday’s Headlines Are Getting Warmer
EVs and renewables are not going to be enough to stave off a climate catastrophe, scientists are warning officials at an international conference.