Thursday’s Headlines Are E-Biking Away
How Air Pollution Intersects with Unsafe Streets
Long-term exposure to toxic pollutants produced by cars and trucks causes heart disease, respiratory and lung issues in adults and children, dementia, miscarriage, psychotic episodes in teens, and reduced cognitive ability.
Talking Headways Podcast: Finding Resources to Do Big Things
We discuss how cities create budgets that reflect their policy goals and what it takes to find resources for big ideas with Chris Fabian of Resource X.
Thursday’s Headlines Are Down but Not Out
The decades-long decline in American cities' air pollution is slowing down. But why? Plus, autonomous vehicles' latest foibles and more headlines.
White Roads Through Black Bedrooms: How Urban Freeways Cemented Spatial Inequalities
Urban freeways are having a moment of serious reconsideration.