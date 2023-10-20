Skip to Content
Thursday’s Headlines Are E-Biking Away

12:01 AM EDT on October 20, 2023

  • E-bikes aren't replacing traditional bikes; they're replacing second cars. (Washington Post)
  • The U.S. Department of Justice is suing eBay for selling illegal "rolling coal" devices that allow climate change deniers to modify their trucks to spew more pollution. Fines could reach $2 billion. (CNBC)
  • The average sticker price for a new electric vehicle has fallen $15,000 in the past year, making them competitive with their gas-powered counterparts. (Money)
  • Jada Pinkett Smith says her ex-boyfriend Tupac Shakur developed alopecia after being violently arrested for jaywalking in Oakland in 1991. (People)
  • File under: Philadelphia has too much parking. Lots for the South Philadelphia Sports Complex filled up for the first time ever on a day that included a Flyers game, a Phillies playoff game and an international soccer game. (CBS News)
  • A Seattle Times analysis of ridership by bus stop confirms the conventional wisdom that riders who depend on transit kept using it during the pandemic, while choice riders fell off.
  • A new report says Massachusetts ride-hailing drivers who are attempting to unionize, make on average less than the state's $15 minimum wage. (Boston Herald)
  • Errors in collecting car tab fees and parking revenue has cost the Seattle DOT millions of dollars in revenue. (The Urbanist)
  • The family of a California police chief killed while riding his bike is speaking out against careless, entitled drivers. (ABC News)
  • A Florida police officer was charged with false imprisonment and sexual battery of a tourist he picked up for jaywalking. (USA Today)
  • Cincinnati's streetcar is the latest to hit an all-time ridership high. (WCPO)
  • Buffalo's Reddy Bikeshare is adding e-bikes and increasing its fleet from 400 to 600. (News)
  • Athens, Georgia transportation officials want to balance major bike and pedestrian projects with cheaper ones they can build quickly. (Flagpole)
  • Guerilla artwork helped El Paso's streetcar get back on track. (Next City)

