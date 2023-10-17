Skip to Content
Streetsblog USA home
Log In
Today's Headlines

Tuesday’s Headlines Cut Carbon

Even red states are taking advantage of a Biden administration transportation program aimed at reducing tailpipe emissions.

12:01 AM EDT on October 17, 2023

City of Carmel|

The Carbon Reduction Program will pay for small transportation projects like roundabouts that cut tailpipe emissions.

  • The Biden administration's $6.4 billion Carbon Reduction Program will pay for smaller state projects that get cars off the road. States are required to submit their plans by mid-November. (Stateline)
  • Axios mapped the popularity of bikeshares in various cities, led by New York with 87 rides per 1,000 people last year, double the number from 2019.
  • New Jersey transit advocates are lobbying for a dedicated funding source to erase NJ Transit's looming $1 billion budget deficit. (NJ.com)
  • Almost 1,000 guns have been stolen from Nashville vehicles so far this year. (Yahoo! News)
  • Why do Denver International Airport officials want to widen a road to the airport rather than improve a light rail line? (Denverite)
  • If it weren't surrounded by forbidding roads, the Seattle Center, home to numerous sports and cultural attractions, could be the city's premier pedestrian space. (The Urbanist)
  • Maryland traffic deaths are up 12 percent compared to this time last year. (Eye on Annapolis)
  • Light rail cost overruns are causing some state legislators to look at overhauling the Twin Cities' Met Council. (CBS News)
  • A new group has emerged in Atlanta to fight light rail along the Beltline walking and biking trail. (AJC)
  • A Portland cargo-bike delivery company will partner with the Biketown bikeshare on battery swaps. (Bike Portland)
  • Cruise is bringing robotaxis to Houston. (Houston Public Media)
  • A split Asheville city council approved two protected downtown bike lanes. (Mountain XPress)
  • Spain's high-speed rail system is so popular and life-changing that no government would ever give up on a project. (The Guardian)

Read More:

Stay in touch

Sign up for our free newsletter

More from Streetsblog USA

Streetsblog New York CityBicycling

Crunching the Data on NYC’s Record-Setting Year For Cyclist Deaths

Ninety-four percent of the year's record-setting number of bike deaths occurred on streets without protected bike lanes.

October 17, 2023
Vision Zero Cities 2023

The Rise of Bike Lanes in Lima

New quick-build bicycle lanes allowed many people to stay active and get around Lima, Peru during the pandemic.

October 17, 2023
Technology

How AI Could Transform Transportation — And Not Just Autonomous Vehicles

Artificial intelligence is being installed in ours — but that's not the only place it's showing up. A new report explores what cities need to know about the emerging tech in order to use it well.

October 17, 2023
Today's Headlines

Monday’s Headlines Put Safety First

...unlike car companies, which could be using technologies like LIDAR and external airbags to protect pedestrians, but don't.

October 16, 2023
See all posts