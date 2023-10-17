Today's Headlines
Tuesday’s Headlines Cut Carbon
Even red states are taking advantage of a Biden administration transportation program aimed at reducing tailpipe emissions.
Stay in touch
Sign up for our free newsletter
More from Streetsblog USA
See all posts
Crunching the Data on NYC’s Record-Setting Year For Cyclist Deaths
Ninety-four percent of the year's record-setting number of bike deaths occurred on streets without protected bike lanes.
The Rise of Bike Lanes in Lima
New quick-build bicycle lanes allowed many people to stay active and get around Lima, Peru during the pandemic.
How AI Could Transform Transportation — And Not Just Autonomous Vehicles
Artificial intelligence is being installed in ours — but that's not the only place it's showing up. A new report explores what cities need to know about the emerging tech in order to use it well.
Monday’s Headlines Put Safety First
...unlike car companies, which could be using technologies like LIDAR and external airbags to protect pedestrians, but don't.