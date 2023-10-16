Skip to Content
Streetsblog USA home
Log In
Today's Headlines

Monday’s Headlines Put Safety First

Unlike car companies, which could be using technologies like LIDAR and external airbags to protect pedestrians, but don't.

12:01 AM EDT on October 16, 2023

LINYperson615, CC|

This sign might not slow many drivers down — but other educational approaches will. Photo: LINYperson615, CC

  • Automakers could easily make cars less dangerous for pedestrians, but they often choose not to add safety features, and the government isn't making them. (BBC)
  • The total cost of owning a new car is now more than $12,000 a year, up over $1,000 from last year, and now makes up 16 percent of the average household's income. (New York Times)
  • Starting next year, the electric vehicle tax credit will be applied directly at the dealership, instead of as a refund on taxes. (Marketplace)
  • Satellites could be used to implement pay-per-mile tolling. (Traffic Technology Today)
  • Research shows that walking to work elicits a feeling similar to falling in love. (Inside Hook)
  • A climate group crashed a Pete Buttigieg interview in Baltimore, deriding the transportation secretary as "Petro Pete." (The Hill)
  • A new federally funded research center at the University of Maryland will study green transportation networks. (Washington Post)
  • The Philadelphia Inquirer has a how-to guide on using the regional transit system SEPTA.
  • SEPTA cameras caught 36,000 bus drivers parked in bus lanes during a two-month test. (NBC Philadelphia)
  • The Chicago Transit Authority received a $100 million federal grant for the Red Line extension. (Progressive Railroading)
  • Milwaukee officials hope building more protected bike lanes will lower the city's high rates of cyclist deaths and injuries from car crashes. (Urban Milwaukee)
  • Milwaukee's Lakefront Line streetcar extension is opening soon. (Fox 6)
  • Boston is offering discounted annual memberships for the Bluebike bikeshare. (Hoodline)
  • This writer did a lot of eating but not much writing on a cross-country Amtrak trip. (Longreads)

Read More:

Stay in touch

Sign up for our free newsletter

More from Streetsblog USA

Today's Headlines

Friday’s Headlines Have a License to Kill

Neither the federal nor state governments is doing much of anything to license or regulate AI-driven cars, or are even sure whose job it is, according to the New York Times.

October 13, 2023
Distracted Driving

Can Automated Enforcement and GPS Tracking Curb Distracted Driving?

Two new studies show that GPS-tracking and roadside cameras can pinpoint when and how often drivers use smartphones while on the road.

October 13, 2023
Vision Zero Cities 2023

Reimagining Streets for Safe, Active, and Joyful Trips to School

Ask any parent or caregiver about the school drop-off and pick-up routine, and chances are most would describe it as a stressful experience.

October 13, 2023
Streetsblog San FranciscoPedestrian safety

Commentary: Daylighting is Now the Law. But it’s up to Cities to Make it Work

"All resources should go to getting concrete, planters, steel, cast-iron, or whatever is most economically feasible and block corners so sight-lines are maintained, and so scofflaw drivers literally can’t park there."

October 12, 2023
See all posts