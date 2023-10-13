Skip to Content
Friday’s Headlines Have a License to Kill

Neither the federal nor state governments is doing much of anything to license or regulate AI-driven cars, or are even sure whose job it is, according to the New York Times.

12:01 AM EDT on October 13, 2023

zombieite
  • Unlike humans, no testing or license is required for AI to drive a car, even though autonomous are blocking emergency responders, causing crashes and even killing people. (New York Times)
  • Plaintiffs in about 80 sexual assault lawsuits against Uber won a court victory when a federal judge ruled they can move forward together as one case. (NPR)
  • Minimum parking requirements incentivize driving, which in turn makes climate change worse. (CNU Public Square)
  • Climate change is making it harder to grow hops (Washington Post), so we all have a choice: Keep driving or keep drinking IPAs.
  • California Gov. Gavin Newsom vetoed a bill allowing people to ride bikes on the sidewalk where there are no bike lanes, forcing them onto dangerous roads. (Cal Bikes)
  • A pilot project in Los Angeles is offering 1,000 low-income residents $150 a month to spend on mobility options like transit, ride-hailing or bikeshares. (Government Technology)
  • Residents love a new car-free community near Phoenix. (The Guardian)
  • Greensboro, North Carolina is looking towards a future where cars are optional. (Human Transit)
  • If and when Austin ends car parking mandates, it could also start requiring bike parking. (Monitor)
  • Portland is removing two lanes from a four-lane road near a school because 80 percent of drivers are speeding. (Bike Portland)
  • Drivers hit two Ann Arbor cyclists in two separate crashes at the same intersection on the same day. (MLive)
  • Richmond residents are growing increasingly concerned about bike and pedestrian safety, but the city is just now starting to address the issue. (Commonwealth Times)
  • Arkansas nonprofits are offering small-town leaders scholarships to a training program on biking and how to promote it. (Axios)
  • Seattle has a cute little electric street-sweeper to keep bike lanes clean. (Electrek)

More from Streetsblog USA

Distracted Driving

Can Automated Enforcement and GPS Tracking Curb Distracted Driving?

Two new studies show that GPS-tracking and roadside cameras can pinpoint when and how often drivers use smartphones while on the road.

October 13, 2023
Vision Zero Cities 2023

Reimagining Streets for Safe, Active, and Joyful Trips to School

Ask any parent or caregiver about the school drop-off and pick-up routine, and chances are most would describe it as a stressful experience.

October 13, 2023
Transit-Oriented Development

Talking Headways Podcast: Real Estate Impacts at BART

One of the great assets of any transit system is its real estate — and how it's developed has a major impact on ridership and, therefore, farebox revenue.

October 12, 2023
Today's Headlines

Thursday’s Headlines Go Small or Go Home

Automakers think Americans only want pickups and big SUVs, but the reality is most consumers looking at EVs want a smaller vehicle — which they can't even buy.

October 12, 2023
See all posts