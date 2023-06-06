How To Train an Army of Sustainable Transportation Advocates

Carter Lavin delivering over 120,000 petition signatures to the Governor of California as part of a rally he co-organized.
Carter Lavin delivering petition signatures as part of a rally he co-organized.

On paper, a lot of people care about making their cities less car-dependent — but not all of us are taking action to actually do it. So why do so many people stay on the sidelines, and what will itake to get them into the fight?

Today, we’re sitting down with Carter Lavin, a Bay-area activist who’s made it his mission to give people the skills, vision, and capacity to campaign for better sustainable transportation policies in their town, whether they’re candidates for office, bike/walk nonprofits dealing with burnout, or just a couple of neighbors who just want a speed bump on their street already.

Listen in, check out past coverage of Cartesr’s work, and visit his website for more info on what he does and how to work with him — including free online trainings, opportunities to sponsor other activists, and more.


ALSO ON STREETSBLOG

Funds for Walking and Biking Under Attack in Congress This Week

By Angie Schmitt |
Funds for walking and biking infrastructure account for a tiny portion of federal transportation spending. Safer streets don’t cost much, though, so for the cities and towns that count on these programs, a few dollars from the feds can be a huge help. Despite the relatively small sums at play, walking and biking programs are a constant […]

Why the Senate Transportation Bill Will Devastate Transit

By Tanya Snyder |
Transit officials lined up today to make clear that holding transit spending at current levels — as the Senate’s transportation authorization bill does — will put transit systems at risk of falling further into dangerous disrepair. The backlog for transit maintenance and replacement stands “conservatively” at $86 billion, according to the Federal Transit Administration. That […]

Will Barbara Boxer Stand Up for Sustainable Transportation?

By Aaron Naparstek |
Behind the scenes, we’re hearing a lot of sustainable transportation advocates sounding alarms over California Senator Barbara Boxer these days. As chair of the Senate’s Environment and Public Works committee, Boxer is going to play a critical role in this year’s federal transportation funding effort. Environmentalists want to see transportation policies and funding formulas that […]