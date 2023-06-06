How To Train an Army of Sustainable Transportation Advocates

On paper, a lot of people care about making their cities less car-dependent — but not all of us are taking action to actually do it. So why do so many people stay on the sidelines, and what will itake to get them into the fight?

Today, we’re sitting down with Carter Lavin, a Bay-area activist who’s made it his mission to give people the skills, vision, and capacity to campaign for better sustainable transportation policies in their town, whether they’re candidates for office, bike/walk nonprofits dealing with burnout, or just a couple of neighbors who just want a speed bump on their street already.

Listen in, check out past coverage of Cartesr’s work, and visit his website for more info on what he does and how to work with him — including free online trainings, opportunities to sponsor other activists, and more.