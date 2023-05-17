Wednesday’s Headlines in a Downward Spiral

Nationally, transit ridership is still just 70 percent of pre-pandemic levels. While smaller systems that serve mostly blue-collar workers have rebounded, in big cities with white-collar commuters, the problem persists. And going fare-free will only hasten their demise. (New York Magazine)
Fast, frequent service than can compete with driving on convenience is the answer to preventing a transit death spiral. (The Energy Mix)
States are mainly spending federal infrastructure funds on highway-widening projects that undermine the Biden administration’s climate goals. (E&E News)
E-bikes are growing in popularity because they’re attracting people who hadn’t previously considered cycling. (Inverse)
Instead of fighting cities, shared mobility companies have now released a framework for regulation, many of which appear intended to keep those companies from competing themselves out of existence. (Smart Cities Dive)
The free market, not government, should decide how much parking is enough, writes Matthew Yglesias. (Washington Post)
Dozens of parking garages in Manhattan are at risk of collapsing (New York Times), which means some probably are in other cities, too.
Washington became the first state to guarantee Uber and Lyft drivers family and medical leave and access to unemployment benefits. (Bloomberg)
Dallas officials are worried that trenching I-345 will simply replace an elevated barrier with a chasm, but the Texas DOT is pushing them hard to go along with it. (D Magazine)
Houston Mayor Sylvester Turner hopes his successor continues on with his plan to build 1,800 miles of bike lanes. (Axios)
Raleigh’s bikeshare will resume operations in June after shutting down because its operator filed for bankruptcy. (CBS 17)
Willamette Week readers are very much in favor of DIY street repair if the city of Portland won’t do its job.
The situation unfolding for transit riders in Washington, DC, is scary. Few American cities rely on transit more than DC, but the system seems to be caught in a spiral of deteriorating service and declining ridership. With fewer people paying fares, WMATA has less revenue to pay for service, and the cycle continues. WMATA is now planning for […]
Ohio’s transit agencies are in a world of hurt. Both Cincinnati’s SORTA and Cleveland’s GCRTA are facing budget crises. Even Columbus’s COTA — which has been in an expansion mode — is now facing a shortfall. Agencies statewide are up against a vicious cycle of sprawl, says Ken Prendergast at All Aboard Ohio. State policies transfer infrastructure funds from […]