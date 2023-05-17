Wednesday’s Headlines in a Downward Spiral

Photo: Antonio Lowry Edward, CC
Photo: Antonio Lowry Edward, CC
  • Nationally, transit ridership is still just 70 percent of pre-pandemic levels. While smaller systems that serve mostly blue-collar workers have rebounded, in big cities with white-collar commuters, the problem persists. And going fare-free will only hasten their demise. (New York Magazine)
  • Fast, frequent service than can compete with driving on convenience is the answer to preventing a transit death spiral. (The Energy Mix)
  • States are mainly spending federal infrastructure funds on highway-widening projects that undermine the Biden administration’s climate goals. (E&E News)
  • E-bikes are growing in popularity because they’re attracting people who hadn’t previously considered cycling. (Inverse)
  • Instead of fighting cities, shared mobility companies have now released a framework for regulation, many of which appear intended to keep those companies from competing themselves out of existence. (Smart Cities Dive)
  • The free market, not government, should decide how much parking is enough, writes Matthew Yglesias. (Washington Post)
  • Dozens of parking garages in Manhattan are at risk of collapsing (New York Times), which means some probably are in other cities, too.
  • Washington became the first state to guarantee Uber and Lyft drivers family and medical leave and access to unemployment benefits. (Bloomberg)
  • Dallas officials are worried that trenching I-345 will simply replace an elevated barrier with a chasm, but the Texas DOT is pushing them hard to go along with it. (D Magazine)
  • Houston Mayor Sylvester Turner hopes his successor continues on with his plan to build 1,800 miles of bike lanes. (Axios)
  • Raleigh’s bikeshare will resume operations in June after shutting down because its operator filed for bankruptcy. (CBS 17)
  • Willamette Week readers are very much in favor of DIY street repair if the city of Portland won’t do its job.

ALSO ON STREETSBLOG

Will D.C. Metro Fall Into a Transit Death Spiral?

By Angie Schmitt |
The situation unfolding for transit riders in Washington, DC, is scary. Few American cities rely on transit more than DC, but the system seems to be caught in a spiral of deteriorating service and declining ridership. With fewer people paying fares, WMATA has less revenue to pay for service, and the cycle continues. WMATA is now planning for […]

Ohio’s Transit Agencies Are Caught in a Death Spiral

By Angie Schmitt |
Ohio’s transit agencies are in a world of hurt. Both Cincinnati’s SORTA and Cleveland’s GCRTA are facing budget crises. Even Columbus’s COTA — which has been in an expansion mode — is now facing a shortfall. Agencies statewide are up against a vicious cycle of sprawl, says Ken Prendergast at All Aboard Ohio. State policies transfer infrastructure funds from […]