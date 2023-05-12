Friday’s Headlines Are Getting Safer

Make streets look more like this. Photo: NACTO
  • Cities nationwide are using $5 billion in federal safe-streets funding to right-size roads, build pedestrian islands, add protected bike lanes and more. (Governing)
  • Transit agencies cannot continue to use a policing-only approach to homelessness and mental health issues. (Transit Center)
  • Cities should use rebates, parking, charging stations and other methods to encourage the use of e-bikes. (Greater Greater Washington)
  • The New York Times reviews Henry Grabar’s new book about America’s obsession with parking, “Paved Paradise.”
  • The California government should bail out struggling Bay Area transit systems. (Sacramento Bee)
  • Three Republican-appointed federal appeals court judges ruled that Nashville can’t force developers to build or pay for sidewalks. (Courthouse News)
  • Minnesota’s new transportation budget is good news for transit and active transportation. (Minnesota Public Radio)
  • Wisconsin Gov. Tony Evers signed a law increasing penalties for reckless driving. (Wis Politics)
  • A Charlotte-area county has dropped out of the region’s transit system. (WFAE)
  • A Kansas City streetcar extension is gaining momentum. (Flatland KC)
  • An Illinois bill would allow Uber and Lyft passengers to sue those companies if they’re sexually assaulted by a driver. (WGN)
  • The Federal Transit Administration gave the green light to a San Antonio bus rapid transit line. (Metro Magazine)
  • A Massachusetts congressman wants to build high-speed rail all over the state. (Smart Cities Dive)
  • Oklahoma City is planning a road diet on six-lane Classen Boulevard. (KOCO)
  • Connecticut has seen a spike in hit-and-run drivers injuring or killing cyclists and pedestrians. (NBC Connecticut)
  • Santa Fe’s bus system is a mess. (Reporter)
  • Tucson transit will remain fare-free for the rest of the year. (Arizona Daily Star)
  • When it comes to bike lanes, one candidate for mayor of Toronto is wrong and stupid, and the other is not. (Bicycling)
  • The only thing better than riding a streetcar is drinking a beer while riding a streetcar. (Daily Hive)

