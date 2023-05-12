Friday’s Headlines Are Getting Safer

Path Path
Make streets look more like this.
NACTO
Cities nationwide are using $5 billion in federal safe-streets funding to right-size roads, build pedestrian islands, add protected bike lanes and more. (
Governing) Transit agencies cannot continue to use a policing-only approach to homelessness and mental health issues. (
Transit Center) Cities should use rebates, parking, charging stations and other methods to encourage the use of e-bikes. (
Greater Greater Washington) The
New York Times reviews Henry Grabar’s new book about America’s obsession with parking, “Paved Paradise.” The California government should bail out struggling Bay Area transit systems. (
Sacramento Bee) Three Republican-appointed federal appeals court judges ruled that Nashville can’t force developers to build or pay for sidewalks. (
Courthouse News) Minnesota’s new transportation budget is good news for transit and active transportation. (
Minnesota Public Radio) Wisconsin Gov. Tony Evers signed a law increasing penalties for reckless driving. (
Wis Politics) A Charlotte-area county has dropped out of the region’s transit system. (
WFAE) A Kansas City streetcar extension is gaining momentum. (
Flatland KC) An Illinois bill would allow Uber and Lyft passengers to sue those companies if they’re sexually assaulted by a driver. (
WGN) The Federal Transit Administration gave the green light to a San Antonio bus rapid transit line. (
Metro Magazine) A Massachusetts congressman wants to build high-speed rail all over the state. (
Smart Cities Dive) Oklahoma City is planning a road diet on six-lane Classen Boulevard. (
KOCO) Connecticut has seen a spike in hit-and-run drivers injuring or killing cyclists and pedestrians. (
NBC Connecticut) Santa Fe’s bus system is a mess. (
Reporter) Tucson transit will remain fare-free for the rest of the year. (
Arizona Daily Star) When it comes to bike lanes, one candidate for mayor of Toronto is wrong and stupid, and the other is not. (
Bicycling) The only thing better than riding a streetcar is drinking a beer while riding a streetcar. (
Daily Hive)