Monday’s Headlines Are Seeking Shelter

Transit systems have become the last safety net for increasing numbers of homeless people, and — being transit agencies rather than housing or social service agencies — most of them aren’t sure what to do about it. (Vice)
Northeastern and Western states tend to have better access to transit than those in the South and Midwest. And better transit access corresponds to less driving. (Transportation for America)
The Federal Transit Administration awarded a total of $700 million in grants to buy new train cars for Chicago, Sacramento, South Florida, Cleveland, St. Louis and Utah.
In the latest example of drivers using their vehicles as weapons. a Texas man killed at least eight people when he plowed his SUV through a crowd of migrants waiting for a bus. (CNN)
A bike lane is coming to the street in San Francisco’s Presidio where a driver killed champion cyclist Ethan Boyes. (KTVU)
The D.C. Metro wants the city to hold off for a year on making buses fare-free. (DCist)
Metro is also increasing frequencies on the Red Line as ridership grows. (Washington Post)
Suburban mayors in the Twin Cities area are calling for a small sales tax to support transit. (MinnPost)
Tampa residents want to know why a city that big doesn’t have a light rail system. (ABC Action News)
This week on the podcast, we’re back at last fall’s virtual Railvolution conference. Former BART GM Grace Crunican discusses the role of board members in transit agencies with former MBTA board member Monica Tibbits-Nutt and former Houston Metro board member Christof Spieler.
“Transit justice does not rely on transit agencies alone. The injustices are symptoms of larger problems and the agencies have to work in tandem to create programmatic solutions that make our community safe and accessible for everyone,” Campbell stated.