Tuesday’s Headlines Can’t Drive My Car

Yes, younger people are driving less than previous generations did at the same age, but it’s probably not because of policy changes or generational preferences. More likely, they just can’t afford a car. (Brookings)
Technology isn’t going to save cities when it comes to getting drivers out of their cars. It will take the hard work of redesigning streets, increasing density and funding transit. (Government Technology)
As the federal government prepares to spend hundreds of billions of dollars on roads, the AARP is urging the Federal Highway Administration to put safety first.
Time interviewed Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg, father of 18-month-old twins, about how parenthood has changed his life.
Efforts to cap urban freeways like the Claiborne Express in New Orleans are just window dressing that don’t undo the damage to neighborhoods. (Strong Towns)
The Houston Metro put the University Corridor bus rapid transit project on hold over concerns that a concrete overpass would divide neighborhoods. (Houston Public Media)
Northern Virginia residents are suing to stop the expansion of I-495 toll lanes. (DCist)
Tennessee — specifically Nashville, one of the largest U.S. cities without passenger rail — would be a great target for Amtrak expansion. (Route Fifty)
Several Washington state traffic safety bills failed to clear a major legislative deadline. (PubliCola)
A startup that treats its drivers better than Uber and Lyft is challenging those ride-hailing companies in San Francisco. (SFGate)
No more overhead wire? Omaha’s proposed streetcar could be powered by batteries on parts of the route. (WOWT)
West Hartford’s Vision Zero task force is seeking quick-build solutions for street safety. (CT Insider)
Automated traffic enforcement cameras caught Seattle drivers in bus-only lanes 110,000 times last year, issuing 26,000 tickets and 84,000 warnings. (Axios)
Fed up with lack of enforcement on blocked bike lanes, a Seattle guerilla group took matters into their own hands. (Capitol Hill Blog)
At some point over the past few years, a lot of my friends started moving to Silver Spring and Takoma Park and Falls Church. These inner-ring, transit-connected suburbs of DC are still far less compact and walkable than the neighborhoods my friends moved from. So they bought cars. Why did they do this? They’re entering […]
A recent Congressional hearing on "the road ahead for automated vehicles" largely ignored the potentially devastating effect that personally owned AVs could have on the neighborhoods those cars drive through.
Speaking to reporters earlier today, Federal Railroad Administration chief Joe Szabo said that people are driving less and using transit more — and that those changes are permanent. “America’s travel habits are undergoing rapid change,” he said. It’s a fact, he said (“not opinion — statistically proven”), calling on Congress to show that it understands […]
According to a spate of recent studies, Millennials — a bigger generation than the Baby Boomers — are driving less than their parents did. But the underlying reasons are a matter of some dispute. Will younger Americans start happily motoring again once the economy is really humming, or is a lasting generational shift underway? The U.S. PIRG and […]