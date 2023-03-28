How to Reframe the Narrative About Car Dependency

“Roadway safety is a shared responsibility, and people in cars and outside of cars play an equal role in keeping each other safe.”

“Sprawl is good, actually, because it means people can have big, beautiful houses and some quality alone time on their daily commutes.”

“We won’t need to worry about transportation emissions or the broader impacts of automobiles on the environment for that much longer, because haven’t you heard? electric cars are here!”

Those phrases might spike make the average sustainable transportation advocate’s blood pressure spike. But in the world of corporate disinformation, they’re simply a handy way to reframe the conversation about car dependency — and to manipulate the public into accept ing the avoidable deaths of their loved ones and their planet.

On today’s episode of The Brake, host Kea Wilson brings you an extended interview with Grant Ennis, author of Dark PR: How Corporate Disinformation Harms Our Health and the Environment. Listen below, and check out a sharable summary of the “nine devious frames” he outlines in his book here.