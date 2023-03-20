Monday’s Headlines Are For the Children

Traffic deaths for children under 15 have doubled since 2018. They and their parents are paying the price for sprawl and car dependency. (Romper)

Pedestrian deaths remain twice as high in neighborhoods that were red-lined in the 1930s. (Streetsblog)

The Federal Transit Administration is waiving local matches for Complete Streets grants through 2026. (Smart Cities Dive)

The New York Times Magazine profiled Thomas Midgely, a brilliant inventor whose innovations, like solving engine knock, proved disastrous for the planet.

A Washington, D.C. driver who killed three people while fleeing a traffic stop had 44 outstanding tickets. Why are drivers like that allowed on the road? (Slate)

Other D.C. drivers are using fake car tags to dodge traffic enforcement cameras. (Greater Greater Washington)

More housing, more bus rapid transit and looser permitting regulations are the keys to saving the L.A. Metro. (Los Angeles Times)

Portland is famous for being bike-friendly, but the number of cyclists declined by 46 percent between 2016 and 2022. (KGW 8)

Defying the stereotype of white guys in Lycra, Indego bikeshare is becoming more popular in Philadelphia communities of color. (Frederick News-Post)

Temple University is getting a $30 million federal grant to improve pedestrian safety around the Philadelphia campus.

A Pittsburgh bank is offering free parking to entice employees back to the office. (Post-Gazette)

Seattle’s King County Metro recently opened its first new express bus line in nine years. (The Urbanist)

A family-run bikeshare started up in Youngstown, Ohio. (Bicycling)

This lightweight e-bike uses motor technology developed for the Mars Rover. (Robb Report)