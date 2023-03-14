Tuesday’s Headlines Are Riding on Three Wheels

Suburban boomers who built the United States’ car-centric environment are turning to e-trikes to stay mobile, only to find that it’s scary riding a battery-boosted three-wheeler alongside car traffic. That could turn them into allies in the fight for better bike infrastructure. (City Lab)
For cities to meet climate goals, they need better transit and walking and biking infrastructure, to reduce driving and flying, and transition to zero-emissions vehicles. (The City Fix)
The failure of an Ohio car-sharing startup is further proof that the tech sector is incapable of fixing transportation. Only public investment in transit can do that. (Columbus Underground)
A California court ruled in favor of Uber and Prop 22 — and against labor rights for gig workers — but the decision is expected to be appealed. (New York Times)
Philadelphians’ insistence on fighting any reduction in parking keeps housing expensive and contributes to the climate crisis. (Inquirer)
With crime rising, overdoses common and ridership still down, it’s up to Mayor Karen Bass to fix the L.A. Metro. Luckily, she has allies. (Los Angeles Times)
A Utah bill stripping transit employees of their right to unionize would not only affect those employees, but jeopardize federal funding for transit. (Salt Lake Tribune)
Doubts are growing about whether North Carolina Republicans will let metro Charlotte officials put a transportation tax on the ballot. (Observer)
Texas legislation would restrict Austin’s Project Connect’s ability to issue bonds for transit construction. (KXAN)
Here’s what bus rapid transit stations on Georgia 400 in north metro Atlanta will look like. (Urbanize Atlanta)
In the quest for safer cycling, the village of Oak Park just outside Chicago has gone punitive. This leafy suburb recently enacted a mandatory helmet law for children under 17. Parents of tykes riding trikes and Huffys could face fines and community service if their children are caught without a styrofoam cap. Attorney Brendan Kevenides […]
As someone who is raising a child without a car in a transit-rich city, I sometimes need to be reminded that for many people in the United States, the reality of maintaining a family life without a personal motor vehicle is impractical — or simply unthinkable, for a variety of reasons. This often holds true […]