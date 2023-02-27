Monday’s Headlines Follow the Money

Transportation for America takes a look at state-by-state support for transit. Massachusetts, Hawaii and New York spend the most per capita, but most states spend less than $12 per person. No coincidentally, most of those states also ban spending gas tax revenue on transit. (Smart Cities Dive)
In the face of Republican opposition, the Biden administration is backing off plans to discourage red-state governments from spending federal infrastructure funds on new or wider roads. (Politico)
The head of Chicago’s Regional Transportation Authority says the transit organization faces a $730 million shortfall in 2025 as federal COVID funding run outs (Sun-Times). California transit agencies are facing a similar problem and asking for a state bailout (Wall Street Journal).
Even with a comparatively high level of funding, Massachusetts doesn’t do enough to support regional and rural transit. (Commonwealth)
Baltimore NIMBYs are starving transit by fighting dense development near suburban stations. (City Lab)
Philadelphia’s transit agency committed $130 million to the King of Prussia light rail line. (Inquirer)
Atlanta has been struggling to implement planned transit and road safety projects. (Civic Circle)
Houston is seeking a $34 million federal grant to upgrade the highly traveled Westheimer bus route. (Community Impact)
Seattle must do more to slow down drivers it hopes to achieve Vision Zero by 2030, according to a new report. (Seattle Times)
An Indiana Senate bill would create a statewide Vision Zero task force. (Fox 59)
No one was hurt but two cars were damaged when a suburban Milwaukee parking garage collapsed. (Wisconsin Public Radio)
Berkeley is tearing itself apart over a proposed bike lane on Hopkins Street. (Berkeleyside)
A U.S. Postal Service driver who killed a New York City man was convicted of just a misdemeanor, then blamed the cyclist for his own death during the civil trial. (Bicycling)
Uber is fighting Delhi’s plan to require that bike taxis be electric. (Reuters)
Beyond the usual suspects like Amsterdam and Copenhagen, here are 12 great cities to explore by bike. (Momentum)
