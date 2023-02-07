Tuesday’s Headlines Go Small

Small projects like increasing bus service to underserved areas have a bigger bang for the buck than the major projects like new rail lines that politicians prefer because they’re easier to publicize and explain, according to an Australian study. (The Guardian)
More than 5,000 zero-emissions buses were funded, ordered or delivered last year, up 66 percent from 2021. (Electrek)
Are traffic signals racist because a little white person tells us when it’s safe to walk? (MSN)
Honolulu bikeshare Biki is one of the most successful in the nation, but it could be even bigger and better. (Civil Beat)
Kansas City is considering removing one of Truman Road’s new bike lanes due to business complaints, even though research shows bike lanes actually help small businesses. (KCUR)
In Flagstaff, road workers have had a hard time keeping separated bike lanes clear of snow and ice, and despite the protections cyclists still fear a car sliding into them. (Arizona Daily News)
Detroit’s QLine streetcar is testing a $5 park-and-ride lot to lure weekend riders. (Metro Times)
After rapid growth, Houston bikeshare BCycle needs long-term investment. (Chronicle)
A Charleston parking deck that was closed because it was in danger of collapsing needs $11 million in repairs. (Post and Courier)
Smart Cities Dive talks to the head of Denver’s e-bike rebate program, which was so popular the funding was gone in 20 minutes.
Pittsburgh Regional Transit is offering discounted bulk passes to businesses and multifamily buildings. (Tribune-Review)
A 2016 plan to “stitch” Atlanta back together by building a park over the Downtown Connector freeway is starting to look like it might actually happen. (Atlanta Magazine)
Meet Nimbee, the alter ego of a pro-housing architect who uses the character to satirize D.C. suburbanites who resist change. (Washington Post)
How substantial are the benefits delivered by federal investment in bus rapid transit projects, and how can the feds help local governments build better bus improvements? A new report from the non-partisan Government Accountability Office [PDF] looks at the results of BRT projects that have been completed in 20 cities since 2005, when SAFETEA-LU expanded federal […]
Amid the good vibes yesterday over new federal funding agreements for transit projects in New York City, Oakland, Hartford, and other metro areas, the Federal Transit Administration (FTA) also offered a spell of bad news to a few local proposals that are still working to meet the agency’s standards for aid. An extension of Miami’s […]
For a long time, apartment buildings with ground-floor retail were the building blocks of America’s cities and towns. Combining housing and commercial uses is also essential for walkability and affordability, enabling people to travel shorter distances for their daily routines and get around without driving. But in most of the country today, it’s practically impossible to build or […]