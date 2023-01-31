How Mayors Can Lead The Way to a Sustainable Transportation Future (Hint: Listen to John Bauters)

Photos: Andrew Gook, CC and City of Emeryville
Photos: Andrew Gook, CC and City of Emeryville

Not enough U.S. mayors make sustainable transportation a priority, and even the ones that do don’t always get much done. On today’s episode of The Brake, though, we spoke with one elected official who’s making massive progress to make streets safer, greener and more equitable in his small town — and sharing lessons in leadership that can scale to even the biggest cities.

What It Takes to Put a Seat At Every Bus Stop in Town

 

In this extended conversation with Mayor John Bauters of Emeryville, Calif., we learn more about his successful effort to put a seat at every bus stop in his town, which Streetsblog covered last month, and what it takes to get humble yet ambitious mobility projects like this done. And along the way, we chat about why he thinks climate change is a losing campaign issue even though it’s the most important issue of our time, why elected officials should get outside more, and why he thinks that you — yes, you — should run for office.

Tune in below, on Apple Podcasts, or anywhere else you listen.


ALSO ON STREETSBLOG

Two Big Wins For Mayors With Sustainable Transpo Cred

By Tanya Snyder |
On the local level, the night’s biggest win for sustainable transportation was the victory of Kirk Caldwell over Ben Cayetano to be mayor of Honolulu. Caldwell had won just 29 percent of the vote in the three-way primary race, facing a steep uphill battle in the general election versus Cayetano, a popular former governor who had pulled in […]
Nobody wants this.

Mayors Seek Transit Funds To Fight Climate Change

By Aaron Short |
A coalition of mayors wants Congress to declare a "Marshall Plan" against climate change by spending on mass transit to curb air pollution in their cities. The mayors of Atlanta, Honolulu, St. Paul, Pittsburgh, and Portland, Ore., implored senators at a climate hearing on Capitol Hill last week to invest in renewable-energy programs in order to create jobs and fund bus and rail systems, with the goal of weening people off gas-polluting vehicles.