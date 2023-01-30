Monday’s Headlines Are Priced Out

File photo: Angie Schmitt
  • Rising real estate prices in walkable neighborhoods are a sign that people want to live there, but they also make it harder for most people to afford to live there. (Smart Cities Dive)
  • To meet the Paris Accord’s climate goals, cities need to double the pace at which they’re shifting people from cars to walking, biking and transit. (Green Biz)
  • E-bike subsidies are more effective than subsidies for electric cars when it comes to reducing greenhouse gas emissions. (Greater Greater Washington)
  • The U.S. DOT announced that $1.7 billion in grants are available for low- and no-emissions buses.
  • The difficulty of walking and biking and lack of access to transit are making Americans lonelier, which carries physical as well as emotional health risks. (Streetsblog USA)
  • An Arizona Apache tribe is fighting a copper mine on land they consider sacred. More copper is needed to produce batteries for electric vehicles. (New York Times)
  • San Francisco can move forward with a 2018 tolling measure that will raise billions of dollars for transit, the California Supreme Court ruled. (Chronicle)
  • Cincinnati’s streetcar ridership rose throughout 2022 and hit an all-time annual high. (WCPO)
  • Oregon transit officials want the state legislature to stiffen penalties for attacking a transit worker or rider. (Oregon Public Broadcasting)
  • Suspending Nevada’s gas tax for a year is a political gimmick that will only save drivers a few bucks a month. (Current)
  • New York City Mayor Eric Adams is requiring Uber and Lyft to go 100 percent electric by 2030. (The Verge)
  • The Houston Metro will give struggling bike-share B-Cycle a $500,000 infusion, then decide in six to months whether to take over the program. (Houston Public Media)
  • The D.C. Metro will boost train frequency during peak hours next month as it continues to recover from the pandemic. (Washington Post)
  • Minnesota lawmakers want to crack down on fare dodging. (Star Tribune)
  • A man who plowed a truck into a New York City bike lane and killed eight people was found guilty of murder and terrorism. (Gothamist)
  • MMA fighter Conor McGregor escaped injury but got a good scare when a driver hit him while biking in his native Ireland. (ESPN)
  • Pickup trucks are now just taller, heavier, more dangerous minivans in everything but name. (Jalopnik)

ALSO ON STREETSBLOG

Which Cities Are Adding Walkable Housing the Fastest?

By Angie Schmitt |
As more Americans look for walkable places to live, cities are struggling to deliver, and a lot of neighborhoods are becoming less affordable. A new analysis by Kasey Klimes of Copenhagen’s Gehl Studio illustrates how major metro areas have let their supply of walkable housing shrink over the years, contributing to today’s housing crunch. In this chart, Klimes shows how […]

Study: Kids Who Live in Walkable Neighborhoods Get More Exercise

By Angie Schmitt |
A study published this month in the American Journal of Preventive Health finds that children who live in walkable places — “smart growth neighborhoods,” to use the authors’ phrase — get significantly more exercise than their peers who live in suburban environments designed for driving. Researchers from UC Berkeley monitored the activity of 59 children […]