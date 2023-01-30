Monday’s Headlines Are Priced Out
- Rising real estate prices in walkable neighborhoods are a sign that people want to live there, but they also make it harder for most people to afford to live there. (Smart Cities Dive)
- To meet the Paris Accord’s climate goals, cities need to double the pace at which they’re shifting people from cars to walking, biking and transit. (Green Biz)
- E-bike subsidies are more effective than subsidies for electric cars when it comes to reducing greenhouse gas emissions. (Greater Greater Washington)
- The U.S. DOT announced that $1.7 billion in grants are available for low- and no-emissions buses.
- The difficulty of walking and biking and lack of access to transit are making Americans lonelier, which carries physical as well as emotional health risks. (Streetsblog USA)
- An Arizona Apache tribe is fighting a copper mine on land they consider sacred. More copper is needed to produce batteries for electric vehicles. (New York Times)
- San Francisco can move forward with a 2018 tolling measure that will raise billions of dollars for transit, the California Supreme Court ruled. (Chronicle)
- Cincinnati’s streetcar ridership rose throughout 2022 and hit an all-time annual high. (WCPO)
- Oregon transit officials want the state legislature to stiffen penalties for attacking a transit worker or rider. (Oregon Public Broadcasting)
- Suspending Nevada’s gas tax for a year is a political gimmick that will only save drivers a few bucks a month. (Current)
- New York City Mayor Eric Adams is requiring Uber and Lyft to go 100 percent electric by 2030. (The Verge)
- The Houston Metro will give struggling bike-share B-Cycle a $500,000 infusion, then decide in six to months whether to take over the program. (Houston Public Media)
- The D.C. Metro will boost train frequency during peak hours next month as it continues to recover from the pandemic. (Washington Post)
- Minnesota lawmakers want to crack down on fare dodging. (Star Tribune)
- A man who plowed a truck into a New York City bike lane and killed eight people was found guilty of murder and terrorism. (Gothamist)
- MMA fighter Conor McGregor escaped injury but got a good scare when a driver hit him while biking in his native Ireland. (ESPN)
- Pickup trucks are now just taller, heavier, more dangerous minivans in everything but name. (Jalopnik)