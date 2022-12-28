Wednesday’s Headlines Give Working From Home New Meaning
- Downtown offices that have been sitting empty since the pandemic started could be converted into new housing near transit, but experts say that in many cases, retrofitting them would cost more than just building new housing. (New York Times)
- A new study found that world leaders give up too easily on raising gas taxes and reducing subsidies to oil and gas companies, both policies that discourage driving. (Sci Tech Daily)
- According to U.S. Census data, Cheyenne, Detroit, Boise, Wichita, D.C., Atlanta, New York, Boston, Burlington and Portland, Maine are the cities where bike commuting is growing the fastest. (Stacker)
- Chicago transit agencies are taking public input on how to close a projected $730 million budget gap. (Sun-Times)
- The feds have approved funding for express buses on Rice Street in St. Paul. (Pioneer Press)
- U.S. Rep. Cori Bush (D- Mo.) has introduced bills to fund light rail and bus service. (L.A. Progressive)
- Caltrain received $43 million from the federal omnibus appropriations law for an all-electric bus fleet by 2024. (San Jose Inside)
- Gainesville, Florida, has approved a new transit hub on the east side of the city. (Sun)
- A Belgian court ruled in favor of Uber in a lawsuit over drivers’ employment status. (Politico)
- This British Columbia cyclist took matters into his own hands when a snowstorm blocked the streets. (Vancouver Sun)