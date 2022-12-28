Wednesday’s Headlines Give Working From Home New Meaning

##http://it.wikipedia.org/wiki/File:Skyscrapers_from_Chicago_River.jpg## Wikipedia##
##http://it.wikipedia.org/wiki/File:Skyscrapers_from_Chicago_River.jpg## Wikipedia##
  • Downtown offices that have been sitting empty since the pandemic started could be converted into new housing near transit, but experts say that in many cases, retrofitting them would cost more than just building new housing. (New York Times)
  • A new study found that world leaders give up too easily on raising gas taxes and reducing subsidies to oil and gas companies, both policies that discourage driving. (Sci Tech Daily)
  • According to U.S. Census data, Cheyenne, Detroit, Boise, Wichita, D.C., Atlanta, New York, Boston, Burlington and Portland, Maine are the cities where bike commuting is growing the fastest. (Stacker)
  • Chicago transit agencies are taking public input on how to close a projected $730 million budget gap. (Sun-Times)
  • The feds have approved funding for express buses on Rice Street in St. Paul. (Pioneer Press)
  • U.S. Rep. Cori Bush (D- Mo.) has introduced bills to fund light rail and bus service. (L.A. Progressive)
  • Caltrain received $43 million from the federal omnibus appropriations law for an all-electric bus fleet by 2024. (San Jose Inside)
  • Gainesville, Florida, has approved a new transit hub on the east side of the city. (Sun)
  • A Belgian court ruled in favor of Uber in a lawsuit over drivers’ employment status. (Politico)
  • This British Columbia cyclist took matters into his own hands when a snowstorm blocked the streets. (Vancouver Sun)

 

ALSO ON STREETSBLOG

The Squandered Potential of Train Station Parking Lots

By Brad Aaron |
Yesterday we noted how MTR Corp. in Hong Kong rakes in cash from commercial properties along its rail lines. Meanwhile, the land right next to many American rail stations — especially commuter rail — is consumed by oceans of parking. And once commuter parking lots fill up, as they inevitably do, transit-oriented development is often […]

The Cost of Sprawl on Low-Income Families

By Aaron Donovan |
Via the Manhattan Institute’s new blog, Streetsblog learns of a pdf-formatted report entitled A Heavy Load: The Combined Housing and Transportation Burdens of Working Famillies, which looks at the housing and transportation expenses paid by lower income families in a number of cities. The report, published by the Center for Housing Policy, a K Street […]

House Bill Makes Connection Between Transit Funding and Gas Price Relief

By Ben Fried |
Here’s an alternative to the "Drill Now!" mantra that doesn’t involve ethanol subsidies or depleting the Strategic Petroleum Reserve. Earlier this month, Congressman Earl Blumenauer introduced the Transportation and Housing Choices for Gas Price Relief Act [PDF]. Blumenauer’s hometown paper, The Oregonian, calls the measure a "smart bill": The key word in that title is […]