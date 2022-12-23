Friday’s Headlines Wonder if Fare-Free Is Fair

Making buses fare-free while continuing to charge for trains could prove counterproductive for transit agencies if it merely lures cost-conscious riders away from trains and onboard buses instead, writes transit consultant Jarrett Walker. (City Lab)
In some good news on the bike safety front for a change, a new study found that cycling-related injuries are declining even as biking became more popular during the pandemic. (Bicycling)
At least 119 people died riding e-bikes and scooters between 2017 and 2021, according to a federal study, which sounds bad but pales in comparison to the tens of thousands killed in cars each year. (Click 2 Houston)
Seattle’s Sound Transit received $538 million in the 2023 federal omnibus appropriations bill for the Lynnwood and Federal way light rail extensions. (KIRO)
Seattle officials hope a revived streetcar project could help downtown recover from the pandemic. (The Urbanist)
Developers are grabbing up land along the route of Kansas City’s streetcar extension. (Kansas City Mag)
Boston parents are tired of their kids taking their lives into their own hands crossing an intersection where construction is backing up traffic and blocking crosswalks. (NBC Boston)
Pennsylvania’s gas tax will rise slightly Jan. 1 to pay for road and bridge maintenance. (Philly Voice)
Cycling Tips reviews the biking sitch in four U.S. cities: pretty good in New York, Chicago and San Francisco; not so much in Los Angeles.
He’s a not-so-silent guardian, a watchful protector: Streetsblog’s own Gersh Kuntzman is the star of a New York Times article on the uncaped crusaders who spend their evenings fixing the obscured license plates of drivers trying to avoid tolls and traffic cameras.
Would they get out of their cars if they could surf the Web on the bus? A recent article in USA Today looks at technological fixes for environmental problems — including traffic — caused by America’s exploding consumption of resources. The USA is growing more rapidly than any other developed nation and is projected to […]
Fare-free transit is common in Europe, and American cities ought to give it another look. Benefits include fewer people driving, lower emissions and fewer costs for low-income families. Plus other news.