Monday’s Headlines Plan for the Future

Federal planning grants for transit-oriented development have the promise of transforming cities hollowed out by white flight. (Governing)
USA Today fact-checks false claims that e-scooters are being abandoned en masse due to the high cost of replacing their batteries.
Sen. Elizabeth Warren is calling for management changes at the Massachusetts Bay Transportation Authority. (CBS News)
The California Transportation Commission awarded Los Angeles $200 million for six bike and pedestrian safety projects. (Urbanize L.A.)
Denver’s Regional Transportation District is permanently closing two light rail lines that had been suspended during the pandemic. (Trains)
Maryland Gov.-elect Wes Moore has promised to revive the Red Line canceled by his predecessor, Larry Hogan, but will the federal government get onboard with the project a second time? (Washington Post)
With a Tampa Bay transportation tax defeated at the ballot box, the city could use redevelopment funds to extend the streetcar instead. (WMNF)
Harrisburg drivers have killed four people on Cameron Street in the past 16 months, but the city denies that it’s dangerous and says it only needs routine maintenance. (Patriot-News)
After announcing $130 million in new streetcar grants in December, the Obama administration received more than $1.1 billion in applications, Federal Transit Administration (FTA) chief Peter Rogoff told lawmakers today — offering more evidence of the growing local enthusiasm for competitive transportation funding that began with the stimulus law’s TIGER grant program. New Orleans, above, […]
The Obama administration today announced the winners of $1.5 billion stimulus in highly competitive stimulus grants under the program known as Transportation Investments Generating Economic Recovery, or TIGER. Southeastern and midwestern freight rail projects were the day’s biggest winners, with urban streetcar projects also making a big splash. Freight rail in Chicago, where the CREATE […]
Making good on a vow first reported in Streetsblog Capitol Hill, Senate Banking Committee Chairman Chris Dodd (D-CT) and three colleagues today offered a bill authorizing $4 billion in grants to help states and cities pursue transit-oriented development, bicycle and pedestrian infrastructure, and other green transport projects. Senate Banking Committee Chairman Chris Dodd (D-CT) (Photo: […]
During a visit to New Orleans, where city planners are seeking nearly $100 million in federal stimulus money for three new streetcar lines, Transportation Secretary Ray LaHood today announced plans to award $280 million in grants for streetcar and bus networks. New Orleans is counting on bonds, backed by sales taxes, to finance new streetcar […]
The Ford Foundation, created seven decades ago by a U.S. car industry scion, notably diverged from its past today by announcing a new, $200 million grant program aimed at promoting the local integration of transportation and land use planning and a movement beyond auto-based development. A "transit village" in the San Francisco area, cited by […]
Connecticut was not alone in its failure to win any funding from the Obama administration’s competition for $1.5 billion in TIGER stimulus grants, but its Democratic members of Congress are not nursing their wounds quietly. Outlined in purple are improvements to Stamford’s Harbor Point neighborhood that would have been funded by TIGER grants. (Image: ConnDOT) […]