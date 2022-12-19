Monday’s Headlines Are All About New York Craziness
The big story over the weekend was … us!
Streetsblog editor Gersh Kuntzman has been running a series of viral videos on his Twitter account (which remains active for now, unless he goes after Tesla drivers presumably), prompting the New York Times to focus on his one-man crusade to rid the city of defaced, covered or mangled license plates (which is a big problem in New York). Kuntzman even wrote a hit theme song, “Criminal Mischief,” which you can listen to here.
Meanwhile, a woman in British Columbia is doing her own crusade against bike lane blockers, the Richmond News reported.
Blake Aued is off so we’re filling for him with today’s news digest. Here goes:
- Massachusetts wants $108 million to improve Amtrak service between Worcester and Springfield. (Daily Hampshire Gazette)
- West Virginia is coal country, but the state is at least trying to make its buses cleaner for kids. (Sierra Club)
- A paper in New York’s car-dependent Long Island suburbs is finally seeing the light on the disaster of the car. (Long Island Press)
- The Fern Hollow Bridge that collapsed last year in Pittsburgh is about to reopen. (WENY)
- Will the NIMBYs stop a subway line in LA? (LA Daily News)
- The famed Seattle Monorail will become full accessible. (KOMO News)