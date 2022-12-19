Monday’s Headlines Are All About New York Craziness

The big story over the weekend was … us!

Streetsblog editor Gersh Kuntzman has been running a series of viral videos on his Twitter account (which remains active for now, unless he goes after Tesla drivers presumably), prompting the New York Times to focus on his one-man crusade to rid the city of defaced, covered or mangled license plates (which is a big problem in New York). Kuntzman even wrote a hit theme song, “Criminal Mischief,” which you can listen to here.

Meanwhile, a woman in British Columbia is doing her own crusade against bike lane blockers, the Richmond News reported.

Blake Aued is off so we’re filling for him with today’s news digest. Here goes: