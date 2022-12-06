Tuesday’s Headlines Are Scooting Away

Micromobility quickly rebounded from an early-pandemic dip, with 112 million rides nationwide in 2021, according to the National Association of City Transportation Officials. And cities are now better equipped to deal with the downsides of bike-shares and e-scooters by choosing operators carefully and imposing more restrictions on where they can be parked. (Fast Company)
The Federal Highway Administration’s Every Day Counts program is reaching beyond speeding up road projects to emphasize safety and cutting emissions across multiple modes. (City Lab)
Like France, several U.S. big-box retailers want to use their parking lots to generate clean energy. (CNBC)
An atheist group is complaining that Uber and Lyft allow Christian drivers to proselytize to their captive passengers. (Only Sky)
Hyundai’s new electric vehicle plant near Savannah should have been a bipartisan feather in Georgia Sen. Raphael Warnock’s cap, but as he’s locked in a close runoff with Herschel Walker, the New York Times seems somehow surprised that Republicans won’t give him any credit.
Electric cars will never replace mass transit because, to meet climate goals in a growing state like California, people are simply going to have to drive less. (San Diego Union-Tribune)
This week, Mikael Colville-Andersen joins the podcast to talk about his book, Copenhagenize. Mikael tells us how his children influence his work and his feelings about bike culture. He also shares which innovations he believes help move bikes as transportation forward, and elaborates on his disdain for e-bikes and scooters -- which recently received a lot of pushback on social media.