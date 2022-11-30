Wednesday’s Headlines Think Elon Isn’t Boring

Elon Musk sits on a stage in front of a Tesla logo.
He can buy Twitter, but he can't dig a tunnel. Photo: NVIDIA, CC
  • Elon Musk teased cities with promises to solve their traffic woes at no cost to them. Then his Boring Company ghosted. (Wall Street Journal)
  • Cities can find out how to provide better transit by — get this — asking the people who use the service. (Route Fifty)
  • Many cities are reducing or eliminating minimum parking requirements, but the blight of parking oversupply is likely to linger for some time. (CNU Public Square)
  • The U.S. is in the midst of a roundabout boom that’s making suburban and rural intersections — where there’s the space to build them — much safer. (Washington Post)
  • New Federal Aviation Administration rules on air taxis are expected in May. (Smart Cities Dive)
  • The Pittsburgh Post-Gazette gets behind reducing transit fares, reasoning that increased ridership and connecting people to jobs will boost revenue.
  • Austin is set to adopt a plan on developing areas around future transit stations that won’t displace existing residents. (Monitor)
  • Probably no one in Omaha has ever objected to tax dollars being spent on roads, but the World-Herald is freaking out that the city might issue bonds to fund a new streetcar line.
  • Richmond’s Pulse bus rapid transit line has been a big success since opening in 2018, to the point that other cities want to copy it. (Virginia Mercury)
  • A hit-and-run driver killed a beloved zookeeper in Memphis, the third most-dangerous city in the U.S. for pedestrians. (Commercial-Appeal)
  • The Guardian welcomes you to the site of the World Cup finals, the Las Vegas of Qatar, which has the highest per-capita emissions rate in the world, and likely will be uninhabitable within 50 years, but is fighting climate change by air conditioning the outdoors.

