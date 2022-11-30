Wednesday’s Headlines Think Elon Isn’t Boring

Elon Musk teased cities with promises to solve their traffic woes at no cost to them. Then his Boring Company ghosted. (Wall Street Journal)
Cities can find out how to provide better transit by — get this — asking the people who use the service. (Route Fifty)
Many cities are reducing or eliminating minimum parking requirements, but the blight of parking oversupply is likely to linger for some time. (CNU Public Square)
The U.S. is in the midst of a roundabout boom that’s making suburban and rural intersections — where there’s the space to build them — much safer. (Washington Post)
New Federal Aviation Administration rules on air taxis are expected in May. (Smart Cities Dive)
The Pittsburgh Post-Gazette gets behind reducing transit fares, reasoning that increased ridership and connecting people to jobs will boost revenue.
Austin is set to adopt a plan on developing areas around future transit stations that won’t displace existing residents. (Monitor)
Probably no one in Omaha has ever objected to tax dollars being spent on roads, but the World-Herald is freaking out that the city might issue bonds to fund a new streetcar line.
Richmond’s Pulse bus rapid transit line has been a big success since opening in 2018, to the point that other cities want to copy it. (Virginia Mercury)
A hit-and-run driver killed a beloved zookeeper in Memphis, the third most-dangerous city in the U.S. for pedestrians. (Commercial-Appeal)
The Guardian welcomes you to the site of the World Cup finals, the Las Vegas of Qatar, which has the highest per-capita emissions rate in the world, and likely will be uninhabitable within 50 years, but is fighting climate change by air conditioning the outdoors.