No Parking at Monday’s Headlines

Abolishing parking mandates is only the first step. Cities also have to properly price curbside parking. (Strong Towns)
Raising gas taxes and ending subsidies are effective at discouraging gas consumption, but rarely do governments stick with such policies long enough to make a difference. (UCLA Newsroom)
The Federal Transit Administration is investing in an electric bus testing center at Ohio State that could help more agencies electrify their fleets. (Smart Cities Dive)
Lyft is now recycling e-bike and scooter batteries. (The Verge)
Oregon cities are suing the state to block a new climate law ending parking mandates and requiring them to plan for better transit, biking and walking infrastructure. (The Oregonian)
The Anchorage city council will vote Tuesday on eliminating parking mandates and requiring bike parking at new developments. (Daily News)
A new Denver bus rapid transit line was recently approved and is scheduled to open in 2026. (Denverite)
A Phoenix light rail extension is 60 percent finished and scheduled to open in 2024. (Axios)
Detroit scuttled a paratransit contract after a council member changed their vote because the company has been accused of providing subpar service, meaning service will be cut 70 percent until a new provider is found. (Detroit News)
Portland’s Biketown bike-share network has already set a record for yearly ridership in 2022. (Bike Portland)
Tacoma’s transit plans call for bypassing downtown and some of the city’s busiest destinations. (The Urbanist)
Two disabled Washington, D.C. drivers are suing the city over protected bike lanes they say prevent them from getting out of their vehicles. (Post)
Pedestrian deaths have hit a 20-year high in Milwaukee. (TMJ 4)
Several Massachusetts transit agencies are going fare-free over the holidays. (Globe)
Oslo, Norway, is serious about meeting its emissions targets. (PBS News Hour)
German officials are calling for a 33 percent windfall tax on oil and gas profits. (Reuters)
"There are so many ways in which we’d be better off if we reformed our parking policy: reductions in greenhouse gas emissions, nitrous oxide emissions, particulate pollution, traffic crashes. Urban planners have made epic mistakes in almost all of their parking policies. But now they can fix it."