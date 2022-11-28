No Parking at Monday’s Headlines

Surface parking in downtown San Jose, California. Sergio Ruiz, SPUR/Flickr, CC BY
Surface parking in downtown San Jose, California. Sergio Ruiz, SPUR/Flickr, CC BY
  • Abolishing parking mandates is only the first step. Cities also have to properly price curbside parking. (Strong Towns)
  • Raising gas taxes and ending subsidies are effective at discouraging gas consumption, but rarely do governments stick with such policies long enough to make a difference. (UCLA Newsroom)
  • The Federal Transit Administration is investing in an electric bus testing center at Ohio State that could help more agencies electrify their fleets. (Smart Cities Dive)
  • Lyft is now recycling e-bike and scooter batteries. (The Verge)
  • Oregon cities are suing the state to block a new climate law ending parking mandates and requiring them to plan for better transit, biking and walking infrastructure. (The Oregonian)
  • The Anchorage city council will vote Tuesday on eliminating parking mandates and requiring bike parking at new developments. (Daily News)
  • A new Denver bus rapid transit line was recently approved and is scheduled to open in 2026. (Denverite)
  • A Phoenix light rail extension is 60 percent finished and scheduled to open in 2024. (Axios)
  • Detroit scuttled a paratransit contract after a council member changed their vote because the company has been accused of providing subpar service, meaning service will be cut 70 percent until a new provider is found. (Detroit News)
  • Portland’s Biketown bike-share network has already set a record for yearly ridership in 2022. (Bike Portland)
  • Tacoma’s transit plans call for bypassing downtown and some of the city’s busiest destinations. (The Urbanist)
  • Two disabled Washington, D.C. drivers are suing the city over protected bike lanes they say prevent them from getting out of their vehicles. (Post)
  • Pedestrian deaths have hit a 20-year high in Milwaukee. (TMJ 4)
  • Several Massachusetts transit agencies are going fare-free over the holidays. (Globe)
  • Oslo, Norway, is serious about meeting its emissions targets. (PBS News Hour)
  • German officials are calling for a 33 percent windfall tax on oil and gas profits. (Reuters)

ALSO ON STREETSBLOG