Friday’s Headlines a Year Later

The White House is touting the achievements of the bipartisan infrastructure act one year after its passage, including billions for transit, rail, clean buses and accessibility. State and local officials are generally happy with the law, although Republicans still want to relax environmental regulations. (Route Fifty)
A group of Democratic senators is urging the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration to get on with it and do something to stem the surge in pedestrian deaths. (Streetsblog USA)
States are testing new pavement technology that could recharge electric vehicles as they drive. (Pew Stateline)
Self-driving delivery trucks could cause liability and curb management headaches for city leaders. (Smart Cities Dive)
Maybe more people would ride Amtrak if flying weren’t often cheaper. (Jalopnik)
Austin may have to scrap plans for a downtown light rail tunnel, putting rail on street level instead, as inflation eats into the project budget and officials consider ways to costs. (Monitor)
Newly elected Massachusetts Gov. Maura Healey will be charged with reshaping the state’s troubled transit agency when she takes office in January. (Axios)
Federal funding could be spent on fixing our aging roads, making our streets safer, and making it easier to travel on transit, by bike or on foot, giving Americans real options for getting around without a car. But it will more likely be spent on expanding highways.
President Obama told reporters today that he’s committed to a six-year plan to rebuild 150,000 miles of roads, lay and maintain 4,000 miles of railways, restore 150 miles of runways, and create a national infrastructure bank. He made his remarks after meeting with Transportation Secretary Ray LaHood, former Secretaries Samuel Skinner and Norman Mineta, L.A. […]