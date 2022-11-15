What the Last Decade Has Done for the Walkability Movement

Left: Cody Lannom, CC". Right: Courtesy Farrar, Straus & Giroux.
Jeff Speck. Photo: Michael Brands.
Jeff Speck. Photo: Michael Brands

In 2012, Jeff Speck’s Walkable City sparked a conversation about why pedestrianized places matter and became one of the best-selling books about the built environment in recent memory. Ten years later, though, so much about the world has changed — even as human-centered communities have become more important than ever.

On this episode of The Brake, host Kea Wilson sits down with Speck to talk about an update to his classic book featuring 100 pages of new material, and how new technology, pandemics, and the movement to make cities anti-racist have reshaped his view of America’s transportation future. And along the way, he shares some of the highlights from his reading list, and how his goals as a pedestrian advocate are continuing to evolve.

Check it out below, on Apple Podcasts, or anywhere else you listen, and read an exclusive preview of Walkable City: 10th Anniversary Edition here.


