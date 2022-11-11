Friday’s Headlines Sing Unhappy Birthday

The automobile age is officially 100 years old. In November 1922, road engineer Edward J. Mehren wrote an an influential article on how mixed-traffic streets should be redesigned for motorists alone. The result was our modern streets where allowing drivers go fast is the top priority, rather than cars being seen as the intruders. (Forbes)
The bipartisan infrastructure law will both reinforce incentives for driving and reduce tailpipe emissions while sowing the seeds for a paradigm shift. (Brookings Institute)
Many states are using their federal infrastructure funding to improve crumbling and dangerous rural roads. (Pew Stateline)
Steel bike frames produce fewer carbon emissions during manufacturing than titanium or stainless steel. (Cycling)
Now here’s a public works concept that holds a lot of promise. St. Paul Mayor Chris Coleman has proposed a $42 million “8-80 Vitality Fund,” the goal of which is to make local streets safe places for physical activity for people of all ages and abilities, whether they’re 8 years old or 80. Anne White at […]
That picture above? It’s a major local street near downtown Buffalo at rush hour. David Steel at Network blog Buffalo Rising says this situation should be a wake up call to reverse the region’s commitment to highways and long-distance travel at the expense of his city: This picture shows the height of the morning rush […]
If you have a well-worn copy of Ralph Nader’s seminal “Unsafe at Any Speed” on your bookshelf — and who doesn’t? — you know that in the mid 20th century U.S. auto companies were hostile to the idea of designing safer cars. Introducing basic features like padded dashboards and collapsible steering columns, the thinking went, would […]
We wrote a couple of months back about how Amsterdam prioritized people over cars only after ceding city streets to motor vehicles. Today, David Hembrow at A View From the Cycle Path has more on that subject. As in the U.S. and other European countries, people race cars in The Netherlands. “Dutch people like cars […]