Thursday’s Headlines Are Voting

ICYMI: Transit funding measures are on the ballot in San Francisco, Sacramento, Fresno, Orlando, Boulder, Detroit and other cities and counties around the country. (Smart Cities Dive)
Reducing speeds is the only way to reduce traffic deaths. But education campaigns, police enforcement and new technology have mixed results and can sometimes be counterproductive. (Transportation for America)
Embattled Massachusetts Bay Transportation Authority general manager Steve Poftak is stepping down in January, just in time for the next governor to name his replacement. (CommonWealth)
Denver voters will decide next week whether to institute a tax for the city to maintain sidewalks rather than rely on property owners. (Route Fifty)
In Tampa, many want to expand the TECO streetcar, but roadblocks in front of a tax to pay for it may stymie those desires. (83 Degrees)
A school bus driver shortage in Montgomery County, Maryland is forcing parents to drive their kids to school and leaving other students stranded. (Washington Post)
Seattle officials are considering raising car registration fees to pay for traffic safety projects and more school zone cameras. (The Urbanist)
Decisions by OPEC and oil companies have far more to do with gas prices than taxes, and gas-tax holidays tend to benefit the wealthy anyway. (Palm Beach Post)
Philadelphia’s bike-share is increasing physical activity among users, according to a Drexel study. (WHYY)
BikinginLA takes down an anti-bike lane Steve Lopez column in the L.A. Times that drivers are latching onto, even though there’s no such bike lane.
Woodward Avenue is going on a road diet north of the Motor City. (Axios Detroit)
Harrisburg has launched a bike-share program. (Patriot-News)
Alexandria, Virginia, is embarking on a multi-year effort to rename cities streets christened for Confederates. (ALXnow)
Wooooh: The Missing Middle is here to destroy your neighborhood’s character! And more urban planning Halloween costumes. (Greater Greater Washington)
