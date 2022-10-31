Monday’s Headlines Go Trick or Treating

Traffic deaths spike 43 percent on Halloween as millions of parents and children take to the streets. Closing off streets to cars could help curb such tragedies. (Bloomberg)
Buy American rules in the federal infrastructure act could slow down transportation projects. (Vox)
Argo AI, a driverless vehicle partnership between Ford and Volkswagen, is shutting down. (The Verge)
Transit agencies should make plans for charging buses and training drivers before switching to electric fleets. (Government Technology)
Fast Company goes inside the San Francisco lab where Lyft is perfecting its e-bike design.
Support is falling for Prop 30, the California referendum on taxing millionaires to pay for electric vehicles purchases and infrastructure, which critics say is a giveaway to Lyft. (Politico)
A new report says Washington, D.C. is falling short of its goal of eliminating traffic deaths by 2024. Fatal crashes have risen since Mayor Muriel Bowser made a Vision Zero pledge in 2015 despite safety measures like lowering speed limits. (Washington Post)
Baltimore is seeking a federal grant to start planning the teardown of an urban “highway to nowhere.” (Sun)
Just taking the ramps down isn’t going to solve the problems created by New Orleans’ Claiborne Expressway. (Common Edge)
The city of Indianapolis is using future tax revenue to help finance three transit-oriented developments. (Inside Indiana Business)
A sales tax measure on the Sacramento ballot would fund a light rail extension, but also roads that would pave the way for sprawling development. (Cap Radio)
New Sound Transit CEO Julie Timm says she’s in favor of an eastside Seattle light rail line and fare-free transit. (The Urbanist)
The L.A. Metro has halted work on the Purple Line subway project over concerns about injuries to dozens of construction workers. (Los Angeles Times)
An Atlanta man died in a freak parking garage accident. He was pinned to a ticket machine after forgetting to put his truck into park. (WXIA)
You hate to see it: A Toronto driver seriously damaged a rare sports car by driving onto streetcar tracks that were closed for repairs. (blogTO)
Top health leaders are encouraging families to get outside and trick-or-treat for the first time since the pandemic began, but advocates are urging them not to ignore another public health threat that threatens kids every Halloween: traffic violence.
The city that pioneered Slow Streets at the start of the pandemic is now cancelling the program. We talk to an activist about future plans to preserve some streets and bring back a more robust version of the program in the future.