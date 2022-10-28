Friday’s Headlines Fear No Evil Except Cars

Photo: Gage Skidmore, cc
  • Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg got all Sam Jackson in a recent interview, talking about how a “valley of death” awaits us as supposedly autonomous vehicles become more common (Jalopnik). Better carry thy rod and thy staff if yea thou walketh! Driver-assist technologies are unreliable and still require a human being to pay attention (The Verge).
  • Governments worldwide are nowhere near hitting the goals set by the Paris climate accords. (NBC News)
  • An Uber whistleblower says the company used its vast financial resources to silence driver complaints. (Fortune)
  • The Federal Highway Administration issued new guidance on how cities and states can protect cyclists, pedestrians and wheelchair users. (Transportation Today)
  • In-wheel motors make electric cars more efficient. (CNN)
  • With a toothless Vision Zero plan and no real plan for better transit, Nashville residents are increasingly pushing for safer streets for non-drivers. (Scene)
  • The attempted sabotage didn’t work, as the Massachusetts DOT will make bike lanes on the Mass Ave. bridge permanent. (WCVB)
  • Dallas is cracking down on panhandlers under the guise of protecting pedestrians. (Fox 4)
  • Portland is seeking to settle a sidewalk lawsuit that pits disabled residents against tent-pitching unhoused residents. (Willamette Week)
  • Too much of Atlanta’s urban development sits on top of a parking deck. (Medium)
  • Toledo is seeking to eliminate traffic deaths by 2031. (Blade)
  • Yes, oil and gas companies are gouging California consumers, but no, Gov. Gavin Newsom’s proposed windfall tax won’t have much of an impact. (Cal Matters)
  • Fossil fuel companies and out-of-state residents are reaping most of the benefits of New York’s gas tax suspension. (NYS Focus)
  • Did you know that New York City bikeshare Citi Bike will pay you to relocate its bikes? (City Lab)
  • Surprisingly, a couple of towns in the brodozer-loving South top Best Life‘s list of best cities to visit for cyclists.

