Friday’s Headlines Fear No Evil Except Cars

Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg got all Sam Jackson in a recent interview, talking about how a “valley of death” awaits us as supposedly autonomous vehicles become more common (Jalopnik). Better carry thy rod and thy staff if yea thou walketh! Driver-assist technologies are unreliable and still require a human being to pay attention (The Verge).
Governments worldwide are nowhere near hitting the goals set by the Paris climate accords. (NBC News)
An Uber whistleblower says the company used its vast financial resources to silence driver complaints. (Fortune)
The Federal Highway Administration issued new guidance on how cities and states can protect cyclists, pedestrians and wheelchair users. (Transportation Today)
In-wheel motors make electric cars more efficient. (CNN)
With a toothless Vision Zero plan and no real plan for better transit, Nashville residents are increasingly pushing for safer streets for non-drivers. (Scene)
The attempted sabotage didn’t work, as the Massachusetts DOT will make bike lanes on the Mass Ave. bridge permanent. (WCVB)
Dallas is cracking down on panhandlers under the guise of protecting pedestrians. (Fox 4)
Portland is seeking to settle a sidewalk lawsuit that pits disabled residents against tent-pitching unhoused residents. (Willamette Week)
Too much of Atlanta’s urban development sits on top of a parking deck. (Medium)
Toledo is seeking to eliminate traffic deaths by 2031. (Blade)
Yes, oil and gas companies are gouging California consumers, but no, Gov. Gavin Newsom’s proposed windfall tax won’t have much of an impact. (Cal Matters)
Fossil fuel companies and out-of-state residents are reaping most of the benefits of New York’s gas tax suspension. (NYS Focus)
Did you know that New York City bikeshare Citi Bike will pay you to relocate its bikes? (City Lab)
Surprisingly, a couple of towns in the brodozer-loving South top Best Life‘s list of best cities to visit for cyclists.
Mayor Pete's transportation plan would create a national Vision Zero plan, charge drivers more for their use of the roads, build more public transit, and create "sustainable infrastructure" jobs — but it also has some proposals that might undermine all of it.
Buttigieg presented an ambitious vision for a more just and sustainable transportation system in the U.S. We’ll be eagerly following the funding, regulation and policy specifics of how this vision can be realized.
Pete Buttigieg drew most of the attention earlier this week, but two other key cabinet appointments this week could signal that electric vehicles remain at the center of the President-elect's climate strategy — despite evidence that transit, walking and biking is far more critical to cutting greenhouse gases.