Monday’s Headlines Didn’t Write Themselves

The Federal Highway Administration has now approved all 50 states’ plans for installing networks of electric vehicle chargers. (Smart Cities Dive)
GM-owned Cruise is planning to unleash 5,000 more autonomous vehicles despite warnings from San Francisco that they’re dangerous (CNN). Meanwhile, watch out, Texas: Driverless Lyfts are now available in Austin (American-Statesman).
California Gov. Gavin Newsom signed bills decriminalizing most instances of jaywalking (San Francisco Chronicle) and giving pedestrians a head start when traffic lights change (Cal Bike). He also called for a windfall tax on oil and gas companies in light of soaring gas prices. (Los Angeles Times)
The L.A. city council is considering creating 100 miles of bus-only lanes within the next five years. (Urbanize LA)
Part of the D.C. Metro’s plan to deal with a projected budget deficit is to crack down on fare evasion. (Washington Post)
A proposed bill in New York City would pay bounty hunters a share of the fine for catching drivers who block bus lanes. (NY Mag)
Seattle Mayor Bruce Harrell’s proposed budget includes $8 million for Vision Zero. (KING)
The Federal Transit Administration has approved plans for a shorter Honolulu light rail line. (Hawaii Public Radio)
Breaking up a proposed Research Triangle light rail line into phases will make the project more susceptible to inflation. (Railroad Tracks and Structures)
Virginia Sen. Mark Warner earmarked $20 million for a bike and pedestrian bridge over the Potomac River. (WTOP)
A private donation has saved Omaha’s lone protected bike lane for now. (KETV)
Remember how the Jetsons promised us flying cars? Well, futuristic visions of car travel have a way of falling short of the wild expectations. Jarret Walker at Human Transit wonders if some of the grand visions coming from driverless car prognosticators might be similarly science-fiction-esque. He takes particular issue with author Richard Gilbert, who speculates in […]
For all the hype surrounding driverless cars, no one knows exactly what their broader implications may be. This week one car designer suggested automated vehicles could deal a setback to trends in the U.S. toward less driving and more sustainable modes. At the Automated Vehicles Symposium in San Francisco, Ken Laberteaux, senior principal scientist for Toyota’s North American team […]
