Monday’s Headlines Averted a Crisis

Amtrak has restored all service after a railroad strike failed to materialize (CNN), but the White House-brokered deal between labor unions and freight haulers could still fall apart (The Hill).
A hacker who was apparently motivated by Uber’s poor treatment of drivers gained access to the ride-hailing company’s data. (Washington Post)
The Biden administration has approved 35 states’ plans to install more electric vehicle chargers. (Public Power)
Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg announced a $105 million grant to tear down a Detroit freeway that segregates the city. (The Root)
A $15 million Federal Transit Administration grant will allow Florida’s SunLine transit agency to buy new fuel-cell and battery-powered buses. (Intelligent Transport)
Pittsburgh is eyeing a zero-emissions bus fleet by 2045, but it will cost $572 million. (Post-Gazette)
The Massachusetts Bay Transportation Authority is facing a $421 million budget deficit in 2024. (Boston Herald)
California Gov. Gavin Newsom vetoed a bill providing fare-free transit for students (LAist). He has yet to decide on a bill about parking requirements that could open up land now devoted to cars for more housing (Slate).
A Northern Virginia transportation authority is proposing a potentially transformative transit network, but also thousands of miles of new highway lanes. (Greater Greater Washington)
A Colorado bill would make it easier for law enforcement agencies to install cameras to catch speeders. (CPR)
New Orleans is removing protected bike lanes in response to drivers’ complaints about traffic and loss of parking. (WWNO)
Take a look at options for bike and pedestrian paths on the new I-5 bridge between Washington and Oregon. (Bike Portland)
Here’s the recommended route for Omaha’s new streetcar. (KETV)
Savannah is considering a Vision Zero plan. (Fox 28)
As shown in Helsinki, solutions for reducing air pollution in colder climates could be as simple as telling drivers not to use snow tires. (Smart Cities World)
Paris, Bogota, Milan and San Francisco are among the health-conscious cities that put pedestrians first during the pandemic. (BBC)
The Washington Post today has a piece summing up Joe Biden’s ties to Amtrak. There’s not a lot of new material in the story (Biden takes the train between Delaware and DC, he has a pro-rail record in the Senate, his son serves on the Amtrak board, etc.), but what caught our attention was a […]
My wife and I were married last month in Brooklyn. For our honeymoon, we wanted to see as many great American cities as we could. In 19 days of travel, we visited Chicago, Seattle, Portland (Ore.), San Francisco, Los Angeles and New Orleans (and also stopped briefly in Cleveland, Milwaukee, Minneapolis, Houston, Atlanta, Washington, Baltimore and Philadelphia). How could two people as obsessed as […]
Here’s a great way to support transit before we head in to another traffic-snarled Memorial Day weekend. H.R. 6003, the Passenger Rail Investment and Improvement Act, is currently in need of co-sponsors in the House (a version has already passed the Senate). The bill "authorizes Amtrak for the five years Fiscal 2008-2012, provides for capital […]
Over the last few weeks, President Obama has made a few different statements that have gotten the attention of urbanists and sustainable transportation advocates. Could it be? Does this guy really get it? And if so, what is he going to do about it? Deron Lovaas of NRDC Switchboard has done a great job of […]